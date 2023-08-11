Members of the Pikeville Fire Department conducted their annual floodwall training Aug. 8.
“Each year we put the floodwall up on the north end of town and we close the flood gate on the southend of town,” said Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole. “This allows our new members the training, refreshes the veterans training and allows us to inspect the pieces and parts for any damage or wear.”
PFD personnel first sat through classroom instruction on the training before heading out to the two sites.
Cody Williams, 911/emergency management director for the City of Pikeville said this type of training is extremely important.
“This will be the first time in this position that I’ve been able to observe this,” Williams said. “My role is to watch for safety issues and monitor weather conditions during the training exercise.”
“We appreciate Cody and his staff’s participation and also UMG for their manpower and assistance,” Cole said. “We also appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we conduct this training.”
Nearly 50 people were involved in the training event.