The Pikeville Fire Department recently acquired a new boat for their fleet.
“The new 18-foot Jet Boat is extremely maneuverable and can be used in both calm and swift water conditions,” said Firefighter/EMT John Adkins. “We auctioned off our airboat and used those funds to purchase this boat.”
According to Adkins, there are around 14 members of the department that are trained in water rescues and man the boats on calls.
“There is quite a bit of additional training we go through to be part of the marine division,” Adkins said. “We go to Floyd County for a two-day class, and we have an instructor coming in this year to teach our own class so that way we can have the training in house.”
The department’s boats have seen service in times of flash flooding and will provide mutual aid to other departments as requested.
The department’s fleet currently consists of a zodiac boat and the Jet Boat.
Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole said the boat is definitely an asset.
“This Jet Boat will allow our units to respond better in all types of water emergencies,” Cole said. “We’re confident that it will be a great addition to our department.”