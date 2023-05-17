A Perry County woman was arrested on charges including heroin trafficking after a traffic stop on May 14.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Patrick Coleman, at approximately 11 p.m., he was conducting a routine patrol near Extreme Power Sports on U.S. 23 when he saw a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo traveling southbound which crossed the fog line several times and did not signal a turn onto Ky. 3495.
Coleman wrote that he attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Natasha A. Griffie, 35, of Lick Branch Road, Hazard, did not immediately stop.
Coleman wrote that, after Griffie stopped, he approached the vehicle and saw a clear glass pipe with burnt residue laying in the passenger side seat and noted that Griffie showed signs of being intoxicated.
The citation said Coleman conducted field sobriety tests which further indicated she was intoxicated.
Coleman wrote that he discovered that Griffie was wanted by authorities in Ohio on a drug possession charge and had several outstanding warrants in Kentucky.
Griffie was placed under arrest, Coleman wrote, and he conducted a search of the vehicle, during which he found a pill bottle with several doses of gabapentin, as well as a large sum of cash, digital scales, small clear bags and a container which had a brown powdery substance which appeared to be heroin in it.
Coleman wrote that he transported Griffie to Pikeville Medical Center, where she refused to submit to a chemical test, and asked Coleman if he would loosen her handcuffs so she could retrieve an object from a body cavity.
The citation said Coleman transported Griffie to the Pike County Detention Center, where the item — found to be a bag containing a brown powdery substance — was recovered.
Griffie was lodged in the jail on charges of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 dosage units, but less than or equal to 120 dosage units, drug unspecified), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), driving on a suspended license, traffic charges and several warrants.