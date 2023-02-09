Pikeville Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Feb. 4.
According to a statement, shortly before 3 p.m., the Pikeville police and fire departments responded to the scene of a collision on U.S. 23 near Exit 24.
The statement said that, upon arrival, responders found that a male pedestrian who was identified as Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville had been struck.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified in the release, was not injured in the collision.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The collision is being investigated by Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts.
Assisting at the scene were members of the Pike County Emergency Management and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Highways District 12.