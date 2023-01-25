For the past 21 years, Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association has been organizing the Association of Retired Persons/Kentucky Retired Teachers Association essay contest in Pike County.
Thousands of fifth grade students across the commonwealth are competing to honor their grandparent. The competition recognizes the significant contribution that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the commonwealth.
It also alerts school officials to the fact that there are almost 98,000 children in Kentucky who are being raised by or living with a grandparent household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fifth grade students submitted essays answering “Why my Grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year” to their teachers who selected the school winners.
There are 12 school winners from Pike County and Pikeville Independent school systems.
Each participating school winner receives recognition certificates and monetary awards form PCRTA and AARP.
The school winners from the elementary schools are:
• Mylee Colegrove — Belfry
• Addison Varney — Bevins
• Daniel Wright-Hall — Dorton
• Madison Reynolds — Elkhorn City
• Hollie Jackson — Feds Creek
• Alivia Blackburn — Johns Creek
• Mason Justice — Kimper
• Lexie Wells — Millard
• Isabella Thacker — Mullins
• William Maynard Rauth — Valley
• Brett Williams — Pikeville Independent
• Brenna Sullivan — Valley