As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to be healthier, and the Pike County Health Department is no different. Beginning in January, the health department is offering two new programs, both free of charge, that may aid in the journey to a healthier lifestyle.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said this January, the health department is kicking off its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in efforts to create a healthier Pike County.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults are prediabetic, and furthermore, about 90 percent of those adults are completely unaware.
The health departments’s program, called “Small Steps, Big Rewards,” is a CDC-recognized curriculum, Riley said, and is all about making small steps to a healthier lifestyle.
“It’s all about making these small day to day changes in our lifestyle,” said Riley. “We’re not going to ask people to go out and run a marathon’ it’s just about making small steps.”
The DPP is not for people who have already been diagnosed with diabetes, Riley said, rather it is geared toward those who are at high risk of developing diabetes or those who have already been diagnosed as pre-diabetic.
Some factors that could put an individual at high risk of developing diabetes, Riley said, include being overweight or inactive and having poor eating habits.
The Pike County Health Department offers screenings for pre-diabetes risk, Riley said, both in person and over the phone.
The focus of the DPP, according to Riley, is diet, activity and understanding diabetes.
Although this is not a “weight loss” program, Riley said, it does address weight loss to some degree.
“We are all about balanced, healthy eating, getting your food groups in the appropriate portion size,” said Riley, “and getting activity.”
According to Riley, activity is an extremely important part of getting healthier, however, overeating or eating incorrectly can work against any progress.
“You really can’t out-exercise a bad diet,” Riley said.
The DPP is a 52-week program with weekly meetings, Riley said, and once started, there will be options for participants to attend the meetings via zoom.
Another program the health department is kicking off this January, Riley said, is the “Freedom from Smoking” smoking cessation program.
“Freedom from Smoking” is an evidence-based American Lung Association program which lasts for eight weeks, Riley said, and includes nicotine replacement products free of charge.
“‘Freedom from Smoking’ is a wonderful program,” Riley said. “It’s effective and it is a very limited commitment for the participants.”
Much like the DPP, “Freedom from Smoking” participants will have options to attend the meetings via zoom and teleservices once the program gets started.
“We do prefer in person,” said Riley. “However, there are other avenues available for those who need them.”
For more information on the DPP, call, (606) 509-5500, and ask for Jessica Anderson, or, send an email to, jessica.anderson@ky.gov.
For more information on “Freedom from Smoking,” call, (606) 509-5500, and ask for Julie Chaney, or send an email to, JulieL.Chaney.ky.gov.
Follow the Pike County Health Department Facebook page for more information and announcements of upcoming programs.