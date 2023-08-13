As part of a deal with Kentucky Emergency Management, Pike County will be receiving empty travel trailers that were used to house those impacted by last year’s devastating flooding event.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court Aug. 1 meeting, Director of Emergency Management Nee Jackson said Kentucky Emergency Management is willing to donate 12 of the trailers to the county.
“It’s an opportunity for us to get near new trailers at no cost to the county,” said Jackson.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones asked about using the trailers as potential temporary lodging on the new trail system.
Jackson said that would provide a good opportunity for the county.
Lodging for trail riders has been a growing concern, Jones said.
Recently, Jones continued, a group of businessmen from Louisville traveled to Pike County to view the Hillbilly Trail System.
“They were — I think the word ‘impressed’ might be an understatement — for the site at the Flatwoods,” said Jones. “I think there’s a lot of potential. One of the big concerns though, is housing or lodging.”
It will be more ideal for trail riders to stay closer to the trail system, Jones said, rather than trying to find lodging in Pikeville or elsewhere.
Jackson agreed.
“It would be a great opportunity to be able to provide on-site housing for folks that come in and ride,” said Jackson. “I know over in my area that’s a real hotbed right now.”
Jones said the idea is something they can discuss.
“Maybe it’s something we can put our heads together and think about,” said Jones. “We can get these maybe into a temporary location until we can make more long term plans for lodging for folks that might want to come in.”
The motion to approve the contract with Kentucky Emergency Management for the 12 travel trailers donated to the fiscal court passed unanimously.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.