After over a month of discussions and exploring options, the Pike County fiscal court took action to secure another funding source to ensure the 911 system continues in the county — a $4 per month ($48 annual) fee on residential and rental property tax bills.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones moved the 911 issue on the agenda until after an executive session to allow for ample time for discussion.
“I believe we can all agree that the discontinuation of the 911 system is not an option,” Jones said. “Now, we have to find a solution to the revenue shortfall.”
The shortfall stems from the decline of hardline landline telephone usage in the county and the increase announced by the Kentucky State Police for staffing and housing 911 in Post 9 in Pikeville.
The increase announced in January of this year raised the cost to the county 911 board from $274,000 per year to $513,000 per year, which Pike County 911 Coordinator CJ Childers negotiated down to $463,000 per year.
County Commissioner Clinard Adkins, who also serves as chief of the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, agreed with Jones about the need and the importance of maintaining the 911 system.
“Lives could be lost without 911,” Adkins said.
That sentiment was also echoed by Childers, Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson and by Jackson’s predecessor Doug Tackett.
“Without 911, you have to know the telephone numbers for the fire department, ambulance service, police department,” Jones said. “On top of that, you have to know which fire department serves your area and which ambulance service serves your area and whether you need to call the Sheriff’s Office or Kentucky State Police.”
In an example that hadn’t been addressed in prior court meetings, Childers explained that without 911, air medical flights could be impacted by the lack of 911.
“A helicopter will not land without a ground contact,” Childers said. “Without 911, the radios won’t work, and that ground contact won’t be available.”
The county 911 handles the radio communication equipment and services the tower sites and maintains the repeater systems for the county.
“911 involves much more than the telephone number people call when they need help,” Childers said. “There is no doubt that the number of lost of life cases will increase without 911.”
Jones said Pike County Property Valuation Administrator Kevin Auton had researched how other counties in the state fund their 911 systems.
“There is no way the fiscal court, in the long term, can fund 911,” Jones said. “We can help on a short term basis at best.
“Several counties have placed a 911 flat rate fee on their property tax bills and some of those county’s rates are $75 per year,” Jones said. “We’ve discussed a $5 per month rate which equals $60 per year.”
The landline fee will remain for now.
“We’ve gone back to the drawing board and we will have to leave the 911 fee on landlines for the time being until we see the revenue coming in,” Jones said. “But right now, we don’t have the money in the 911 fund to pay the state police for dispatching for the first quarter which is $115,000 and that means the fiscal court is going to have to cover that cost.”
Jones said that even if the court voted to take action during the meeting, it wouldn’t be on until the next year’s tax bill and that the county will be in the hole until that money starts coming in.
Jones tasked Childers, Jackson and Tackett, along with Deputy County Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman, with coming up with a commercial rate proposal and present their findings at the next fiscal court meeting which is scheduled for February 21.
“I think we need to look at the residential/rental rate now,” Jones said. “We have got to keep 911 operating.”
After discussing the proposed $5 per month flat rate fee, the court finally decided upon a $4 per month flat rate fee ($48 per year) to be placed on the property tax bills.
The court approved the measure unanimously.