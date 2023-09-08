The Pike County Fiscal Court bid farewell to Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman during their Sept. 5 meeting as they welcomed William Spears to take his place effective Sept. 22.
Hickman will be taking on a new role as Pikeville city manager.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county will be losing the best deputy judge-executive it’s had in a long time and the moment is bittersweet.
“We have been blessed to have him in county government for the last four years and eight months,” said Jones. “I wish we could keep him, but the City of Pikeville is going to have the best city manager in Kentucky.”
Hickman was responsible for many programs, Jones said, including the landfill expansion, the Wolfpit Industrial Site, the trails system and rerouting the solid waste system.
“Some of the ideas may have been mine, but Reggie made them a reality,” said Jones.
The commissioners shared their appreciation for Hickman.
“You helped us all when we first came in and I appreciate it,” said Commissioner Orville Blackburm. “If you ever need any help over there, call, we’ll take care of you.”
Commissioner Ronald Scott echoed his sentiments.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Mr. Hickman,” said Scott. “I think a lot of him.”
Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins congratulated Hickman and said everyone will miss working with him.
Hickman said he will miss working with the fiscal court, as well.
“This has been a great run,” said Hickman. “This is a quality bunch of people that work hard and care about the outcome.”
After a brief executive session, Jones made the motion to appoint William Spears as deputy judge-executive, which passed unanimously.
“Congrats, Mr. Spears,” said Jones. “You have big shoes to fill.”