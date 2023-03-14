As efforts to improve the county road system continue, the Pike County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of a new road ordinance during their March 9 special meeting.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, currently, there is no road ordinance on the books for Pike County.
As a result of no ordinance, coupled with several years of messy bookkeeping, Jones said, the county is maintaining roads that were never officially taken into the system.
Fabian Little, supervisor of the Pike County Road Department, said this is also causing the county to lose money, as funding is paid by the miles the road department works.
“We are losing money,” said Little. “We know the miles we work are actually higher than what the state has us for.”
Not only is the county losing money, Little said, but to get funding for emergency repair, the roads are required to have a CR number. Some of the roads the county services, Little said, lack that number.
Jones said the county needs a road ordinance that will meet Kentucky state road laws and help to clean up the current system.
“I just think this clears the air,” said Jones. “And going forward makes sure that we are in compliance with state law so that we don’t ever have to worry about losing county road aid money.”
The new road ordinance is not punitive, Jones said. Any road that is already in the system will not be taken out unless formally removed.
The ordinance outlines conditions which have to be met for a road to be adopted into the county road system.
Those conditions include:
• Each road accepted into the county road system must serve a minimum of four separate and unique property owners, with homes or businesses situated on the properties, or the road must provide for new economic development opportunities or some other legitimate benefit to the general public;
• there must be a written acknowledgment by all persons whose properties are served by the proposed county road that the road is public in nature and has been used without interruption by the general public for a period of five years or more, and said written acknowledgment shall include source of title of all property owners;
• and each existing road adopted into the county system must have sufficient right of way, 30 feet for a two-lane road and 15 feet for a one lane road.
The ordinance also states that although no road shall be accepted into the county road system unless it meets the specifications set, the decision to add a road into the system shall be within the sole and exclusive discretion of the Pike County Fiscal Court.
The road ordinance is set to be on the agenda for second reading and possible approval at the next fiscal court meeting which is set to take place at 10 a.m. March 21.