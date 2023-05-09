The Pike County Fiscal Court discussed the reapportionment procedure for redistricting the county during their May 2 meeting.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, there is a significant population difference in each of the three districts in the county.
To achieve proper representation, the county will conduct a reapportionment procedure which will result in more evenly dispersed districts.
Assistant Pike County Attorney Roy Downey said there is currently almost a 25 percent variance between the largest and smallest districts.
“The current variance between the largest and the smallest is 24.99 (percent),” said Downey. “It could be wrong, but that's a big number.”
Jones agreed.
“Clearly, there’s a roughly 5,000 resident difference in districts one and three,” said Jones. “What you’re going to end up seeing is, district three is going to have to pick up more people.”
The resident population in each of the three districts, Jones said, should only vary by plus or minus five percent of the target population number.
The reapportionment procedure committee will consist of four individuals, Downey said, including one non-voting and three voting persons.
Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh will serve as the non-voting member of the committee, Downey said, and an individual from each district will represent the voting persons.
Downey said he recommends appointing the other three committee members during the next fiscal court meeting.
Jones agreed and said the individuals should be people who are not affiliated with any of the members of the court and who are capable of understanding the technicalities of the procedure.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 16.