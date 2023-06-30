The presentation of the Pike County Library District’s budget recently sparked discussion about finances, tax rates and board members.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court June 22 special meeting, Director of Pike County Libraries Delana Adkins presented the library district’s budget to the fiscal court.
This year’s budget, Adkins said, is similar to last year’s.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he had concerns about the $7 million the library board has in a savings account.
“That money should be drawing interest,” said Jones.
The library board approached a bank before, Adkins said, however the bank didn’t contact them back.
The selection of board members has also been a concern, Jones said.
The library board would submit names to Frankfort, Jones said, and the fiscal court would have to choose between those names.
In this process, Jones said, board members were picking board members.
Adkins said having the court appoint board members will be helpful.
It is difficult to find people who are willing to serve on the board, Adkins said, because board members do not earn any salary.
“Most people do not want to take the legal responsibility of being on the board,” said Adkins. “A lot of times, whoever would agree to be on the board is who we submitted.”
The newest library board members were appointed by the court, Jones said, and because they have a background in business, they can give insight on managing the finances.
Adkins said the new board members are doing a fantastic job and the library board is always open to advice and new ideas.
Jones said the people he intends to appoint to the library board are people who want the library to succeed.
Another big concern, Jones said, is the library tax rate.
The library tax rate is 13.5 cents per $100 assessed value, Jones said.
That is almost as much as the fiscal court tax rate, he said, which is 18.1 percent.
Adkins said the library district draws funds only from the tax rate.
“We only get what we get from that tax rate,” said Adkins. “All we get is that tax money.”
Furthermore, Adkins said, she was told to keep the compensating rate so the district can afford the same things in the next year as they did in the last.
The library offers many beneficial services to the community, Adkins said, many of which are free of charge.
“We really are trying to serve the community the best we can,” said Adkins.
Jones said the fiscal court wants to help the library district.
“We just want to help you,” said Jones. “As long as I’m county judge, I’ll do everything I can to help the library.”