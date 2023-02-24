As the county continues to struggle with emergency ambulance service, the Pike County Fiscal Court (PCFC) continues with ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.
During the Feb. 21 regular meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced that the PCFC will hold a special called meeting in Phelps to discuss the issues surrounding ambulance service in the area.
The ambulance service in the Phelps community is personal to Jones, he said.
Jones recalled a dark day years ago, when he said his father suffered a massive heart attack.
“My dad is alive today because of Sid Lester and the ambulance service that was working in Phelps that day,” said Jones. “Had they had to wait for an ambulance to come from Pikeville, I’m not sure he would’ve survived getting to the hospital.”
Jones said the issues that apply to Phelps could also potentially impact other parts of the county.
This issue needs to be resolved, Jones said, because it is a life-or-death matter.
“No one that lives in the Phelps community should lose a loved one because they can’t get an ambulance there,” said Jones.
The special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 28 at the Phelps Fire Dept.
In other business, the PCFC resolved the ongoing matter of what to do with five faulty Alamo mowers.
In a previous meeting, Purchasing Director Greg Fannin discussed with the court options they had to resolve an issue concerning mowers the court purchased from Alamo. The mowers, Fannin said, all had a brake issue that the dealership was unable to repair.
Alamo offered to purchase the mowers back, Fannin said, for $508,000, a $148,516 loss to the court.
During the previous meeting, the court explored the various options to resolve the issue.
Litigation was mentioned by Jones, as was taking the mowers to auction. However, the court passed over the motion until further information could be gathered.
During their Feb. 21 meeting, Fannin said the negotiations with Alamo have been ongoing and Alamo has increased their offer to buy back the mowers from $508,000 to $560,000.
Fannin said that was a fair offer, considering the county did get a year’s worth of service out of the mowers.
“I think that’s a fair offer,” said Fannin. “And it would be my recommendation to the court to let them buy them back for $560,000.”
The motion was approved unanimously.