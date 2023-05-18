The Pike County Fiscal Court recently voted to appoint a committee to present recommendations for the use of funds received from the National Opioid Settlement.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Pike County received approximately $890,000 from the settlement.
Although it is ultimately the court’s decision, Jones said, there are parameters on how the money can be spent.
Jones proposed for the court to authorize a committee comprised of himself, the Commonwealth’s Attorney or his designee, the Pike County Attorney or his designee, one of the county commissioners, the Pike County Jailor or his designee, the Pike County Sheriff or his designee, as well as a representative from the Pike County Health Department, the Pike County Board of Education, Addiction Recovery Care, Westcare and Operation UNITE.
“I think we need to look at what the needs are and where we can spend the money within the mandate of the legislation that passed in Frankfort,” said Jones.
Commissioner Ronald Scott volunteered to serve as the county commissioner on the committee.
The motion passed unanimously.