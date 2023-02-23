A resolution seeking funding for the purchase of election equipment was approved during the Feb. 7 meeting of the Pike County fiscal court.
The resolution would authorize the filing of a Kentucky House Bill (HB) 1 County Clerk’s Election Equipment grant application for up to $170,000 in HB 1 project funds with the Department for Local Government (DLG).
Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh explained to the court the equipment is needed by his office for the upcoming elections.
“This is for e-poll books that are used to identify voters with their drivers license,” Pugh said. “This will verify their address and make sure they’re voting in the right place.”
Pugh said the grant would pay 100 percent of the cost of the equipment.
“Each cost $1,700 and that’s the maximum that a county can be reimbursed by the state board of election,” Pugh said.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the equipment is essential.
“As I understand it, the purpose of the e-poll books will be if someone from Virgie was in Phelps and decided to vote, the e-poll book would basically connect to the other e-poll books that way someone couldn’t vote in one precinct and then go to another precinct and vote,” Jones said.
Pugh stressed that the actual voting machines are not connected to the internet.
“The e-poll books are connected to the internet,” Pugh said. “So, once you’re signed in as voting you can’t go to another voting center and cast another ballot.”
Jones said even though the state will reimburse the county for the e-poll books, the county will have to pay for the maintenance.
“This is yet another expense that the state legislature has passed down to the counties — another unfunded mandate and this is something we need to talk to our legislative delegation about,” Jones said. “They give us the money to pay for these, then they need to give us the money to take care of and maintain them.”
The motion was passed by the court unanimously to purchase the e-poll books.
Another election issue was a contract between the fiscal court and D & B Repair for delivery and setup of voting machines and related equipment.
That item was passed over by the court pending a review of the contract by the Pike County Attorney’s office and the Pike County Board of Elections.