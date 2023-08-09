The Pike County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the appointment of a new member to the Mountain Water District Board.
Burt Melton was appointed to fill the expired term of Johnny Denison.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Melton is a former commissioner of public works and a former United Mine Workers Field Representative.
Mountain Water District General Manager Tammy Olson said the MWD board is sad to see Denison go.
“Johnny has been an excellent commissioner,” said Olson. “He was very conscientious in his service and he always went above and beyond.”
Melton’s four year term will begin Aug. 1.