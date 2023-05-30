The Pike County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the appointment of a new member to the Pike County Public Library District Board.
Marvin Hensley was appointed to fill the unexpired term of A. Gary Kendrick. The term is set to expire June 30, 2024.
Hensley was appointed after Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones rejected the previous appointee.
The fiscal court, Jones said, received Hensley’s name from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
Hensley has served the community well over the last several years, Jones said.
“Thank you, on behalf of the fiscal court, for your service to the community,” said Jones. “You have been gracious enough to give a lot of time to the Pike County Housing Authority, you have served on many other boards … you have served the community well.”
Jones said he hopes to appoint board members to the library board who will scrutinize the finances very closely.
Many Pike Countians have raised a lot of questions about the property taxes they pay, Jones said.
The library tax rate, he continued, is not much less than that of the fiscal court.
According to the fiscal court budget, the library district tax rate is 13.5 cents per $100 assessed value on real property; 17.91 cents per $100 assessed value on personal property; and 2.39 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles and watercraft.
For comparison, the fiscal court tax rate is 18.0 cents per $100 assessed value on real property; 25.0 cents per $100 assessed value on personal property; 14.0 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles and watercraft; and 2.0 cents per acre for fire protection.
As Hensley has a doctorate and a background in education, Jones said, he is uniquely suited to serve on the library board.
“You understand the importance of libraries,” said Jones. “But you also understand the importance of making sure taxpayer money is not wasted.”
Jones said Hensley will be a great addition to the library district board and thanked him for stepping up to serve the community once more.