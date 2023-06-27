Some Pike County residents will now find themselves in a new district.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court June 22 special meeting, the court adopted the new district map presented by the reapportionment committee.
The presentation of the map raised some questions, particularly about when the map was created.
Over the last decade, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said, the districts had gotten substantially out of balance.
Thus, the reapportionment committee was formed to redistrict the county and distribute the population more equally.
However, upon presenting the map to the court, Jones said, the same map was floating around before the reapportionment committee met and he questioned who created it and when.
“That map was flying around,” said Jones. “And I was wondering who put it together.”
Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh said he had the map created.
“I did it at the request of some of the people in the community,” said Pugh. “I don’t know that anybody had the authority to do it, I got the original map and we started throwing out different scenarios.”
Mitch Justice, reapportionment commissioner, said when he was appointed, he was given a working map and during their first meeting, he was given the proposed map along with another map that had already been drawn up.
“When we met for the thing, I had all three of these maps,” said Justice. “The original, this one and option two.”
During the reapportionment meeting, Justice said he voted against the proposed map.
However, Justice said, the other two reapportionment commissioners — David Sanders and Elmon Walters — voted for it and the map passed through.
There were no concerns with proposal one, Justice said, but he felt proposal two would be more compact and adjacent than proposal one.
Jones, however, said he does have concerns with the map.
“This map puts two former commissioners that were seated in the last election in the same district,” said Jones. “And I just sort of thought it was interesting that, of the precincts that were picked, that that happened that way.”
The new map moves Upper Chloe and Garden Village from district one into district two, placing former commissioner Ronnie Robertson in the same district as former commissioner Jason Tackett.
Jones asked if there was a reason those specific precincts were chosen.
“By the number of residents,” said Pugh.
The whole idea behind the reapportionment, Pugh said, is to make the number of voters in each district as equal as possible with as little change as possible.
Jones said there were other precincts that could have been picked.
Commissioner Orville Blackburn made the motion for the court to adopt the map, seconded by Commissioner Ronald Scott.
Commissioners Blackburn, Scott and Clinard “Bubby” Adkins voted, “Yes”; Jones voted, “No.”