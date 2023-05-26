The Pike County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to adopt the 2023-24 proposed budget at their May 24 special meeting.
The budget includes projected revenue of $74,735,907 for the county as well as projected expenses of $74,735,907.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said one of the most important things the fiscal court does is manage the budget and it is imperative the budget be managed wisely.
“One of the things I’m very concerned about, quite candidly … is, above all else, to make sure we manage the county budget wisely,” said Jones.
The fiscal year 2023-24 budget includes a lot of grant money and FEMA money, Jones said.
Funds that come from grants and FEMA, he continued, cannot be counted on to be in the next budget.
The budget is in good shape right now, Jones said, but prices keep going up and employee pay, benefits and insurance costs are steadily rising.
“The problem is, the cost to service the county is going up,” said Jones.
Taxes have not increased during his time in office, Jones said, however, that may soon have to change.
“The simple fact of the matter is, long-term, this is going to catch up with the county,” said Jones. “We have to be real careful with what we’re spending money on.”
Jones said the county is currently operating understaffed due in part to funding.
The county road lots, Jones said, are down at least two crew members per lot.
“It’s all a matter of what you can afford,” said Jones.
The motion to adopt the budget passed unanimously.
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.