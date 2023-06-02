As county road crews continue to address and repair flood damage, they’re now facing another nuisance — weeds.
County officials discussed the issues road crews are currently experiencing while keeping the weeds cut on county roadways during the Pike Fiscal Court’s May 24 meeting.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, road crews are working diligently to get and keep the weeds cut throughout the county.
Due to staffing issues, the presence of water weeds and the fact that this county has seen four floods in the last 17 months, Jones said, road crews are struggling to keep the weeds cut.
Fabian Little, supervisor of the Pike County Road Department, said road crews are mowing everyday, but because they’re understaffed, they’re having a hard time covering the entire county.
Jones said unless taxpayers are willing to pay more taxes for the county to hire more employees, this is how the county must live within its means.
Bringing in an outside contractor to help is not an option, Jones said, as the Appalachian terrain is difficult to manage.
Little agreed.
“We have a unique situation here, these places are hard to get to, they’re so narrow,” said Little. “Most of these guys who do cut for a living, their equipment is way too big, it's not what we would need up in these roads.”
The biggest issue crews are facing, Little said, is water weeds.
“Those things just spread like wildfire,” said Little. “And they grow like six inches every day.”
Little said it is a balancing act every day to try to manage repairing flood damage, keeping up regular road maintenance and keeping weeds cut.
“It’s a balancing act with it all,” said Little. “And you just have to, hopefully, find a medium that everyone’s comfortable with.”