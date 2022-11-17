As greater demands and expectations are placed on those who practice public relations, PR veteran and author Marc Whitt, a native of Paintsville, contends that we should advance ourselves to the ultimate level of professional skill and excellence: that of a masterful public relations professional.
Achieving the masterful status in our profession should become our North Star - our guiding light, he writes. These individuals are the profession's “cream of the cream of the crop,” according to Whitt.
But those wishing to reach the masterful level must embrace and practice eight core habits, as Whitt details in his second book, “When In Doubt, Make Applesauce! Core Habits of the Masterful Public Relations Professional.”
Whitt suggests in 11 chapters that a masterful public relations professional is a model of unquestionable character and integrity, an effective and strategic communicator, an exceptional networker and relationship builder, a "big picture" thinker and bold doer, a master of the mission and brand, an embracer of lifelong learning and available communication technologies, a servant leader and one who is resilient.
Adding to the book are more than 36 PR masters from six countries who share their wisdom and counsel in essays that support these core habits.
“When In Doubt, Make Applesauce!” is available in print and digital versions at Amazon and at most leading booksellers in the United States.