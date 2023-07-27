A Paintsville doctor who was indicted in 2022 on charges of health care fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances was acquitted in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Kentucky after a jury returned a not guilty verdict on all charges.
A jury trial in Dr. Loey J. Kousa’s case began on July 13 and ended July 19 after jury deliberations were complete, according to documents from U.S. District Court.
Kousa had pleaded not guilty in May, with his defense attorney citing that the behaviors documented by the undercover agent did not constitute evidence of the crimes with which he was charged, according to court documents and motions filed by the defense.
U.S. District Judge Robert E. Weir issued a judgment of acquittal on July 19 signaling the end to the case, which began with a raid of Dr. Loey J. Kousa’s medical facility on Jan. 19, 2022, after he had been investigated by an undercover agent posing as a patient, and resulted in his indictment in April 2022. Previously, Kousa had been denied, as a condition of his pretrial release conditions, the ability to prescribe controlled substances, according to court documents.
When filings were made by the prosecution earlier in the case, they referenced the time spent by the special agent undercover and described the practices that led to the charges.
On May 3, the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV and Fraud Section Acting Chief Joseph S. Beemsterboer filed a motion asking that, as a part of any pretrial release conditions for Kousa include that he be prohibited from prescribing controlled substances. According to the motion, as part of the investigation into Kousa’s practice, an undercover agent posed as a patient at East KY Clinic, a clinic Kousa owns.
The way that patient was treated, the motion said, “fit a pattern” of how Kousa deals with patients. “(Kousa’s) approach to the undercover agent fits a pattern at his practice — described by EKC patients and employees — of providing opioid prescriptions outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose to drug-seeking Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, who served as the means for (Kousa) to defraud these taxpayer funded health care programs,” the motion said.
During the investigation, the motion said, the undercover agent’s meetings with Kousa lasted only a few minutes or sometimes a few seconds.
After only two contacts, the motion said, the undercover agent received opioid prescriptions, “despite providing little more than a vague self-report that he had pain in his shoulder — along with an X-ray that would again reveal no pain in this part of the body.” Further, the motion said, the agent was able to obtain more potent opioids “despite the absence of any justification.”
Kousa, the motion said, first prescribed tramadol to the agent, a lower-level controlled substance, telling the agent, “The state is watching you. You have to try this before I give you something else.” The motion said that, since Jan. 1, 2016, Kousa has written prescriptions for nearly 2 million controlled substance pills, nearly half of which were Schedule II controlled substances — the most dangerous class of controlled substances that can be legally prescribed by a medical professional.
After learning he was under investigation, however, Kousa began dismissing patients from his practice to whom he had prescribed controlled substances for years. The motion included a chart which shows that, over the previous four years, Kousa prescribed around 30,000 controlled substances in March. However, this past March, the data shows, Kousa only prescribed 3,045 pills.
During the jury trial, the U.S. District Court allowed evidence to be submitted about “clinic improvement measures following search execution,” according to court documents, and a separate issue was raised about Kousa’s apparent contact with a witness during the investigation, although the court denied the prosecution’s motion to have Kousa’s bond revoked.
According to court documents, the jury deliberated from 11:55 a.m. on July 18 to 5:40 p.m. before retiring and returning the next day, where their unanimous verdict of not guilty was returned on all counts, leading to the judgment of acquittal.
With the judgment, Kousa’s indictment is reversed and the doctor is released from all bond conditions.