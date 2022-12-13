Outgoing Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor told the fiscal court this month that she will be turning over a surplus to the court.
During the Dec. 6 meeting of the fiscal court, commissioners unanimously voted to acknowledge receipt of a budget amendment from Taylor, who was defeated in the November general election and will step aside for Republican Darrell Pugh.
Taylor said the surplus is one measure of what she believes is the success of her term in office.
“I will have a surplus of money to turn over,” she said. “It’s not something that would have normally happened, but because of the restrictions that the state put on us, where we had to go down to half staff, I was able to save some money.”
Taylor said she estimates there will be $200,000 to $300,000 and that she will turn it over for the general fund in the hopes it will be used for roads and other needs.
“I am leaving the clerk’s office with a balanced budget, with excellent audits, no election violations and a surplus, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she is thankful for the support she has received.
“It’s a hard thing, but the people have spoken,” she said. “I hope that, maybe in four years, I may be back. You never know.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones thanked Taylor for her work not only as clerk but as a deputy clerk under Lillian Pearl Elliott.
“We appreciate everything you’ve done, your work through some pretty difficult times,” Jones said. “Your audits have been impeccable since you’ve been clerk and we appreciate your service to the county and to the people of the county for almost 20 years.”