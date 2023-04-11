Contrary to the assertions of some, not everything is about race.
That being said, “not everything” does not mean “nothing.”
It would be hard, if not impossible, to argue that the expulsion of Tennessee state representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson wasn’t about race.
The two young men were expelled or stripped of their position as an elected representative based on allegations of “disorderly behavior” when they and a third representative, Gloria Johnson, stood up and protested on the floor of the House on March 30 when, in the wake of the horrific Nashville shooting, discussion over the issue was shut down.
These three, apparently, wanted to be heard, and weren’t until they raised their voices.
Now, a couple of caveats. Do I support them interrupting the legislature as they did on March 30? No, not necessarily, but I do understand where it comes from. It’s frustration, it’s fear, it’s anger, it’s all these things wrapped up into one package. When you combine all these pressures together and you allow no outlet, there will be a boil-over.
This is not something that is limited to a particular political party or other group. This is pretty widespread these days.
Another caveat I’ll interject is that it does not matter to me what the “Tennessee Three” are saying should be done about guns or the other issues regarding school shootings when it comes to what actions were taken against them.
They are duly elected representatives of the people who are their constituents. I have no qualms about saying that a large segment of those who cast their votes for these representatives did so knowing where they stand on the issues and knowing that they are passionate about their beliefs (Justin Jones has been arrested for his role in protests in the past and has made no bones about where he stands on many issues).
It doesn’t matter whether I agree with their stances on the issues, and it also doesn’t matter where their colleagues in the Tennessee House stand on those issues. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were elected by the people in their respective districts.
We can debate the issues surrounding the processes of impeachment or expulsion, but I will always stand on the side that any action like that must be taken only in the most extreme cases and instances in which there is no other option because it ultimately undermines the decisions of the electorate. If the constituents don’t want them there, that’s the business of those voters, not the legislative body as a whole.
Understanding all that, I’ll return to my original point — that aside from the horrendously dangerous political implications, it’s also difficult to not see this action as being taken because Jones and Pearson are Black. This is especially true since a vote to expel Johnson, a white woman, failed.
If conservatives are to truly stand by the assertion that race is not a factor in policy or other decisions, then we must call out racism when it is a factor, as it appears to be here.
Regardless of the intent of the state House, I really feel that they have ultimately not only not silenced these individuals, but amplified their voices. Their fight and their beliefs are now before the national stage, far outside of Nashville.
And I don’t expect we’ve heard the last of them nor the last of this issue.
Children are dying in a place in which they’re supposed to be protected. Innocent blood is being spilled and we are doing nothing effective. On the same day of the Tennessee expulsions, authorities in Colorado arrested a 19-year-old on charges that he was going to commit a shooting at a middle school.
Also found, according to CBS News, other schools and churches were in the would-be shooter’s plans.
According to NPR, 74 people have been killed or injured by guns at American schools this year.
This is not a Black issue, a white issue, a rich issue, a poor issue. Our children are dying at an alarming rate.
We must take our steps carefully, but we must take steps. And silencing the voice of those with whom we disagree on this issue will solve nothing but waste precious time and potentially precious lives.