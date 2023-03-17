There are plenty of opportunities for growth, jobs and a more secure future in Pike County. I realize that it sometimes seems bleak, but if we all work together and “give” a little bit, prosperity awaits.
A few weeks ago, our company made a selfless decision to see our building to the University of Pikeville for their dental school. The prospects of over 250 new students and faculty who will be needing homes, food, gas, entertainment, haircuts and even perhaps dog grooming services may offer a shot in the arm to the local economy that is badly needed.
In the last library board meeting, the board discussed several things like a clear audit, a group of dedicated employees, the number of programs held last month and the number of people attending those programs, which was 2,538. They also made notary services available free of charge to the public, just walk in and they will notarize your statement.
The board mentioned that the downtown location would be closed for Hillbilly Days April 20-21. The action and information that was discussed was good. There are new board members and they appear to be on a productive path.
What needs to happen going forward is transparent financial statements need to be delivered to the Pike County Fiscal Court and, in an act of selflessness, they need to sell the downtown location to the University of Pikeville so they can expand their services. Now is the time and that building could be a good asset to the university that can allow them to continue to bring in more services that will bring in more students and faculty.
In the past, the library said they wanted that location for the people who don’t have access to transportation and need the library. The university has maintained that if the obtained that property, they, the university would allow those people who walk to the library access to the university’s library.
So, that argument is not valid. Additionally, Sandy Valley Transportation can transport people from downtown to the library on Cassidy Boulevard free of charge. So at this point there is really no reason why the library needs two libraries so close together while the benefit that the university can bring to the community is immeasurable.
The board needs to revisit their decision to hold real estate that is really not benefitting anyone but a few people when that building can benefit an entire community.
