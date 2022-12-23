It's Christmas eve eve. Time to break out the ice skates and get to the store.
As usual, I've put off filling the gift list until the next to last minute and I've stumbled upon things I should have mailed two weeks ago. How many times can you explain if it's there by New Year it's well within the 12 days of Yule and not late. By my calendar, I've got until the Friday after next to deliver holiday treats.
But that's neither here nor there.
What's important at the moment is snowmaggedon. Or is it icemaggedon? Frozemaggedon? I know we're maggedoning something today, my facebook feed was full of it all week.
According to the prognostications of everyone, we are currently dealing with some sort of weather reckoning the likes of which may or may not have been seen in this lifetime.
Is it two feet of snow? An inch of ice? Did we all flash freeze like Mrs. Gorton's frozen fish sticks? The odd thing about the moving forecast is it could be any of the above. Or all of the above.
Or none of the above.
The important thing is, whichever, as you read this I'm out there somewhere buying wool socks and candy canes. My 2022 giving philosophy is to keep it simple. Everybody needs warm feet and who doesn't love candy canes?
A few things have worked their way off the approved gift list for this year. Whatever you do, stay away from any of these unless you or someone you love has a real sense of humor.
We will not be giving any non-fungible tokens as Christmas presents this year or any other year. Likewise, I've taken crypto off the approved gift suggestions for 2022, no matter what Tom Brady says.
Nothing quite says fraud like certain not yet indicted co-conspirators getting into the game of selling vapor as value. NFT's have worth until someone hacks the chain or they're sold by a Trump. Why invest your money into something that's one good power failure away from oblivion?
We've also taken Tesla stock off the gift list but that's just because the company's CEO spent billions on a social media company that is now sucking the value out of every other company he owns. You know what they say, free speech isn't free.
It's tough in the holiday season when you "let the people speak" and the people tell you to pound dirt. Maybe we can bring the cheer he needs.
Elon says he'll now step down as CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" for the job.
Secret Santa has all the fool Mr. Musk could possibly need right here.
Pick me Elon. I don't really want anything to do with Twitter but leading it seems to be a good compromise. You can go back to having a nice, restful holiday and I'll deal with all these twits. I can work from home, right?
Because, you know, the weather did that thing last night and I still haven't found the ice skates. And I do have to get my shopping done.
Merry Christmas everyone.