We all deserve a right to basic services, and for those services, we all have to pay as those services cost money to operate. To fund those basic services, we, as citizens are required to pay taxes. In return we should have an expectation level that the services will be properly funded and that those services will be timely and professional.
What would happen to a community if there were no access to water, sewer, trash pick-up, police and fire protection or ambulance services? The answer is that community would never attract business and eventually perish. What was called home to many for generations would become a wasteland.
We are headed in that direction because previous leaders did not follow the “Six P” rule. Proper Planning Prevents P#@@ Poor Performance, and due to improper planning we have some folks in the county who may not have access to basic needs like fire and police protection let alone ambulance service.
The 911 system is broke. It costs more money that is available to operate so, in an effort to maintain that service, the fiscal court had no other choice than to impose a fee of $ 4 a month to fund the program. That program may be better off but, now we are faced with a shortage of ambulance service. According to the court it’s not because there are not enough ambulances, but because there are not enough trained staff to operate the ambulances.
In some parts of the county, a 911 call can take up to an hour before help arrives and a whole lot of bad things can happen in an hour. The police are understaffed and underfunded as are the ambulance operators. Thank God for all the volunteer firefighters who risk their lives to respond to fire calls, but they too, are limited with resources.
Some residents are not happy with the increased tax, especially when it takes a long time for help to arrive. I don’t blame them but it’s not the fault of the first responders or the homeowners. The fault lies with inept former government officials who, like that rusty beer can that gets kicked down the road, kicked the 911 issue to the next administration.
The court knew about the 911 issue long ago, just like they knew about the landfill issue. Those past crooks of the fiscal court did nothing to address long-term problems. But they did favors like pave driveways and use county equipment to fix private property in order to get reelected. The focus of the corrupt court for many years was to get reelected by any means necessary. They shied away from making difficult decisions that were necessary because it would cost money and jeopardize their reelection efforts.
The way to fix that is to do away with the pension plans and government benefits for public servants, which is the only reason why some of them ran for office in the first place.
The attitude of previous officials was to leave the tough decisions for the next nudnik who becomes the leader. Well that new nudnik is Ray Jones and he is doing the right thing by keeping the landfill solvent and ensuring when someone in the county calls 911, it gets answered timely. Don’t blame him; blame the previous crooks who ran the county and the people who voted for them.
In the last meeting, Jones said that this issue could have ben addressed 30-40 years ago when the coal severance money was rolling in. And he’s probably right, but instead of creating a future for the people of the county, the crooks, I mean leaders squabbled away the money so they can get reelected.
Jones and company are tasked with trying to fix another broken system he was left with and people are pissed. But, from all indications, while uncomfortable, this will be best for the residents of the county now and for the future.
