We’re inching closer to the finish line on Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, but there’s still plenty of campaign left in the 2023 gubernatorial race.
I’m hopeful that, in the coming months, we’ll get some really substantive discussions of what the candidates policies will be if they’re successful in their campaign and, especially, what those plans mean for Eastern Kentucky.
We will be seeking to speak with the candidates prior to the election to try to shed light on these matters, but, in the meantime, I cruised over to the websites of both Republican Nominee Daniel Cameron and Democratic nominee and incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear to just get a general idea of what they’re saying about the issues.
And, well, there’s not much there.
Cameron’s website lists his accomplishments in terms of challenging Democratic policies and decisions, and mentions in a nebulous fashion, Cameron’s stances on some issues.
Beshear does have a few policy matters — mainly what he believes he’s accomplished in his term.
“Under his leadership, Kentucky’s economy is on fire. Governor Beshear has helped create tens of thousands of new jobs with more than $24 billion invested in Kentucky from private companies since he took office,” the website says, and also mentions his work on health coverage for lower-income Kentuckians.
On his official gubernatorial site, there is a page dedicated to what is termed the “Better Kentucky Plan.”
There’s some detail on Beshear’s policy ideas there, particularly focused on issues such as the need for better access to quality broadband internet, cleaner water and “stronger communities” — a plan to use funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to, “make improvements in areas of energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.”
But my main takeaway from the websites is that it appears campaigning can be a great racket. For example, each candidate has a store on their website where you can buy items such as Beshear hoodies ($60) or “ANDY” coffee mugs ($20) and Cameron baby onesies ($20). Also, both candidates are offering yard signs … for sale … at $20-25 a pop. This one floors me. Yard signs. For sale. Seriously?
Statewide media and occasionally the national media tend to focus on the social and cultural issues, to the detriment of the nuts and bolts issues where leadership truly is borne out.
This is partially because of us, the public. It’s what sells. It’s what we’ll tune in for. In-depth discussions of policy are not the meat and potatoes of the nightly news. It’s typically left to us newspapers and talk shows such as “Meet the Press” or KET’s public affairs programming.
But, let’s face it, we know — at least in a general fashion — where Beshear and Cameron stand on issues such as abortion, school vouchers/school choice and gun control. We don’t need them to spend more time nor money broadcasting the fact that they are probably complete opposites on most of these. When it comes to those issues alone, I’m sure that everyone knows where they stand and who they’re voting for if they’re voting on these issues alone.
And, while there’s been some, there’s not been nearly enough talk about what they would do if given the reins of the state over the next four years. This is especially considering that, if re-elected, Beshear will have to continue to try to get his initiatives through a legislature composed almost entirely of the opposition party. Cameron, too, faces some dangers in that respect if elected, as a completely single-party control of state government may result in some failures that a mixed government would catch beforehand.
Either way, I’m hoping that the race is overall more substantive than what I’ve seen so far. It may not be what the electorate wants, but it’s what we need.