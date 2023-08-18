I apologize for the length of this but I needed to be as thorough as possible.
As the investigation into the brutal murder of Amber Spradlin continues, there has been a lot of speculation and political jockeying for supremacy. I have discovered some information and will attempt to clear up some issues.
Quick recap; On June 18, 2023, there were two calls made to 911. The first one was about 6 a.m. and the second one was 10 a.m. According to reports, the first one allegedly mentioned a drunk person who the caller wanted out of the house. And according to reports, the 911 dispatch operator asked all the right questions to the caller, at which time the dispatch operator advised his supervisor to review the call and the supervisor determined there was no emergency, so no law enforcement was dispatched to the address of the caller.
According to reports, the caller never mentioned Amber or that someone was in peril. Additionally, a relative of Amber’s who works at the 911 dispatch was at dispatch at the time, which is a very important piece of information.
The second call came to dispatch several hours later and apparently at that time was when the caller, Dr. Michael McKinney, advised the dispatcher that there was a dead person in his house. It’s a pretty fair assumption that the dispatcher then deemed that call an emergency and advised emergency services to go to the house.
Going back to the first call, one would imagine if the caller was frantic and had a true emergency, dispatch would have alerted the authorities. But since, according to reports, the caller just wanted a drunk person out of the house who was not a threat to himself or anyone else and was not causing a disturbance, the call was not responded to.. If the caller deemed it to be a true emergency and if Amber’s name was mentioned, it would be a fair assumption that since her relative, who works at 911 dispatch heard that call, this may have gone in a totally different direction.
I’m not defending the 911 center, the operator or anything else, just expressing my opinion based on reports. I’m also not a 911 operator, but, according to reports, the call was peculiar in nature. Had that been me I may have sent someone to the house provided there were enough patrol officers. But according to dispatch, the 911 operator can’t make the call as to whether a call is an emergency. That’s left to the supervisor.
Where it gets sticky is what happened between the first and second call, as well as subsequent letters from the county attorney to the fiscal court. And that the murderer(s) are still loose can’t be overlooked.
I have confirmed there were at least two calls made prior to Dr. McKinney calling 911. One was to the former Prestonsburg police chief and the recipient of the other has not been confirmed. I do not know the nature of the call to the chief, but if you find a dead body in your house and the first call you make is to the chief of police, that’s peculiar. The chief resigned a few days later. I give him a lot of credit for that decision.
Subsequently, after the second call, the authorities arrived and, I would imagine after a thorough inspection, determined the area was a crime scene.
The state police are deep into an investigation and are being thorough. There is allegedly camera footage being reviewed, witness investigations and other police work being performed. We also know that there is DNA testing being done and that many samples have been extracted for that testing.
I hate research but I did do a little and found out that DNA testing is a process and, if done incorrectly, a sample may be destroyed and rendered useless.
If you are wondering why there has been no additional information released, it’s because the state police will not comment on an ongoing investigation and it would appear that they are going over all evidence with a fine-toothed comb and following up on every lead.
I realize we all want answers because a killer is among us, but, in this situation, the chances of the killer striking again while this investigation is in progress is low. And once the state police have the evidence that backs up their claims 100 percent to make an arrest and conviction, we will know the truth.
At this time I’m not going to go into the city and county taking over the 911 from the state police. My opinion on that will be at a later time.
Political strife
It’s no secret that there is strife in Floyd County politics. And what you are about to read will confirm that theory. Sadly, it took the murder of an innocent victim for this to come out, but once this is all open and public, Floyd County will be a better place. Floyd County is a mess and needs to be cleaned up in every aspect including politically. The good people of Floyd County deserve much better.
On July 11, County Attorney Keith Bartley sent a letter to the fiscal court and the judge executive explaining how he wanted to meet with the court about the threat of civil litigation.
The county chose to cancel the contract with KSP for the 911 and have the dispatch taken over by the City of Prestonsburg, which the county attorney was vehemently against.
According to Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Floyd County has always had an issue with 911. That’s not because he has a beef with the state police but because they, too, are strapped for cash and are understaffed. Again, my opinion will be later.
The state police are one of the most professional groups of law enforcement officers with whom I have come in contact. I don’t live in Floyd County, so I can’t speak from that perspective, but I will say that I have always had them when I needed them.
In the letter dated July 11, Bartley outlines a defense strategy and lists a plan. His first point is that “The decision to move the 911 Call Center from KSP Post #9 to the Prestonsburg Police Department was within the authority of the court. And even though the contract to do so was prepared by a non-lawyer, it still has a measure of protection built into it for the county, fiscal court and fiscal court members.”
My immediate question is why did Bartley not see that contract between the county and the city for the 911? The answer is simple and when you read on you will see it’s a matter of trust and politics.
The next point Bartley makes in the letter is that there may be multiple defenses and he wanted to discuss that with the court. Bartley outlines part of the contract and lists four options available that the city’s 911 dispatch service could have taken. They are; respond with their own officers, Call KSP to see if they had a trooper, call the sheriff to see if they had a deputy or determine that no law enforcement was necessary. He then stated that the dispatch clearly chose option number 4, which was to send no one and that was within their rights.
Sidebar: All calls that come in are passed to a supervisor and that person deems questionable calls as an emergency or not, from what I have been told. Clearly in this case that supervisor considered this call a non-emergency call.
Bartley then goes on to say in the letter, “It is the defense that the County did not receive the call, did not make the decision to request KSP or the Sheriff ‘s department to respond, did not have input whether Prestonsburg should respond. All those decisions were solely made by Prestonsburg. The only obligation the county had was to pay Prestonsburg if they responded.” Pretty sound advice.
Bartley then goes on to say basically in an effort to protect his client, the county, that the City of Prestonsburg is the one who screwed up and they are on the hook. He wanted to make it abundantly clear that the county had no role in the decision on how to handle the first 911 call.
Bartley then makes it clear that at the time of writing the letter, he had not heard the 911 calls. Amber was murdered on June 18 and 23 days later the prosecuting attorney, who should be in charge of getting justice and holding those accountable for the murder has not heard the 911 tapes. The prosecuting attorney not hearing the ever-important call is not through or prudent.
I called Bartley and asked for a copy of that letter and he said that he could not give it to me because of client attorney privilege. However, if I wanted a copy, the judge or one of the magistrates could give me a copy.
I asked Bartley about the call that Dr. McKinney made to him that morning. Bartley confirmed that Dr. McKinney did call him that morning “several hours” after the 911 call. However, he did not specify which 911 call — the first one or the second one. No clarification.
I asked the nature of that call from McKinney to Bartley and he said that McKinney asked him for advice on hiring a lawyer to which Bartley gave him advice to hire a lawyer. Bartley told me that the lawyer was McKinney’s college buddy, but I’m being told that’s not the case and that the lawyer is Bartley’s college buddy.
So why is the prosecuting attorney giving legal advice to a person who is seeking legal counsel in what clearly may be a defense case? And since Bartley gave him advice as to hire a lawyer, what prompted that decision? What did Dr. McKinney say to Bartley where Bartley would advise him to hire a lawyer?
The court made a decision to hire outside counsel. I’ll get into that later. But, I would say that, as of this column, it’s probably a good idea for Bartley to recuse himself. And you can expect a defense attorney to ask for a change of venue. If and when this goes to trial, you may not be able to find an impartial jury.
Extra law enforcement
There was a special court meeting last week that I sat through where the judge and most of the magistrates approved $250,000 to give to the sheriff to fight crime. Some of that money came from the opioid settlement, which has to be used for specific purposes and the rest of the money came from the general fund, so the sheriff can hire more deputies for full-time enforcement.
Prior to the extra funds being allotted, there was no patrolling by the sheriff’s department after midnight because of the lack of funding for deputies.
The sheriff told me that the funds would allow him to hire more trained deputies and get cruisers to handle full protection. I don’t know why it took a murder for that money to finally be allotted, but time will tell.
This additional funding will be a recurring expense that the county will have to supply. But, according to Williams, the county is in the best fiscal shape it has been in many years and they will make all necessary arrangements to fund the sheriff’s department without raising taxes.
The judge and the sheriff who normally don’t see things the same way, have agreed to put their personal differences aside to work together and supply enforcement 24/7, 365 for a safer Floyd County. The sheriff was excited at the meeting and breathed a sigh of relief.
During the Court meeting one magistrate — Ronnie Akers — who has been vocal about the lack of 911 services, did not approve the measure to give the sheriff the extra funds and gave no reason for his decision, which was baffling to me.
Officers were killed in cold blood a year ago and this brutal murder happened in June and one elected official does not support more law enforcement? That’s part of the problem in Floyd County.
Akers claims that he called 911 and is still waiting for them to show up. I did an open records request and discovered that the initial call in Akers’ situation came to dispatch and the caller advised dispatch that a car was parked behind the caller's car and that the driver was refusing to move it. There had been no fight. Dispatch called KSP and the sheriff’s office, according to the CAD report and no one was available. Yet another call was made shortly after explaining that the caller’s grandpa was shot and that they called hours ago. The caller hung up the phone. According to the report, an ambulance was dispatched along with the sheriff, and, when they got to the scene, the patient had left.
Akers may have had a potentially valid point, but it was not accurate. It did take a while for help to arrive but they did show up, so his claim that he is still waiting is inaccurate. I won't call it a lie, but that’s a decision for you to determine. Since that happened and there were no officers to immediately respond, why would he refuse funding to the sheriff for more deputies to patrol the county? Politics, I guess.
I asked Akers for a copy of the letter from Bartley to the Court and he initially said he would give it to me then told me that he couldn't find it and stopped taking my calls. So there is a problem there.
Going back to the letters
Since we obtained a copy of the letter from Bartley to the court, I did a FOIA for the response from the judge or the court to Bartley if there was one. In fact, there was a response and it explains why the county chose to hire outside legal counsel.
In the response, Judge Williams says that he anticipates the court will have to explain the innuendos and inferences that Bartley lined out on July 11 and that his private communications with his lawyer, Bartley, “always become political fodder for Floyd County,“ and that he expects nothing less.
Williams said that Bartley’s services in the contract were not “invited or desired by the court.” Williams went on to say that this tragedy should bring officials together, but instead Bartley is using it to further divide.
Williams goes on to blast Bartley for making false accusations without ever hearing the calls. Williams goes on to say that it is, “particularly alarming to witness our county attorney passing notes with the Plaintiff’s attorneys during their recent press conference. Williams goes on to say that Bartley has a conflict of interest and that he is not a lawyer representing his client but a lawyer representing himself. Williams stated that Bartley had the chance to be part of the interlocal negotiations but chose to not participate. He then accuses Bartley of giving the court confidential legal advice then grandstanding and breaching that confidentiality with the public.
Williams writes that Bartley once made false statements about the 911 dispatch and said that Mayor Les Stapleton promised that Prestonsburg police would respond to every call. Williams states in the letter that, after viewing the tape of that meeting, that is not true and basically calls Bartley a liar.
The letter stated that since this misinformation, lack of trust, personal political interest and antagonistic behavior towards the court, the Court has hired legal counsel outside Floyd County to represent the Court.
(You can read both letters in their entirety on page-------)
Recently, I received a call from Amber’s aunt, who is leading the charge for justice. All she wants to know is who killed Amber and what the repercussions are for murdering someone in cold blood. We spoke very candidly off the record, so I will not share the whole conversation.
She did tell me, however, that Bartley told her to ask about a call that came to 911 earlier that morning about 3 a.m. I was floored. If the prosecuting attorney didn’t hear the initial 911 calls, how can he tell the aunt about a 3 a.m. call?
Once again, I did a FOIA for the call and there is no record of a 3 a.m. call to 911 from Amber, Dr. McKinney’s house, cell phone or anyone else who was allegedly at that house that morning.
I’m not sure of Bartley’s motive, but if a 911 call did happen and was to be investigated, why is the county attorney advising outside people of a call and not doing his job by investigating the alleged call? To me, at this time, the whole process has been contaminated.
More updates are to come and once this is over, there should be major changes in the county. If there was ever a reason for term limits this is one. The voters need to sort through the lies and B.S. to come up with the truth.
Transparency and the truth should prevail so that we can trust all officials. I'm calling for all elected officials and employees who work for the city and county to take and pass a drug test. And when this is over, I suspect, there will be more resignations.
