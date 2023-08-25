I'll tell you it's sure been hot the last few days. How hot has it been SJ?
Hotter than a private jet bound for St. Petersburg.
Too remote? To the surprise of no one, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner military group, died with ten others when their private jet mysteriously fell out of the sky in a flaming ball between Moscow and St. Petersburg.
As of this writing, not much is really known and no one is claiming credit for fear of being hit by another missile. More may be known about what happened by the time you read this. But probably not.
All you really need to know is Putin. Too bad Trump skipped the Primary debate because you probably would have heard how much he admires a guy who takes care of problems like Putin.
Now that's the kind of totalitarian state Trump and his Republican pals are talking about. Russian elections are won by one party. Russian justice is determined by one party. Russian information is determined by one party. The Russian constitution is what the party says it is.
We didn't need the debate for Trumpster to let you know what he thinks. He can't help himself. He's probably already truthed something like "Leadership is spelled P-U-T-I-N!”
Doesn't calling it "truthed" just double up on the irony of a platform run by a guy who can't fit the truth in his mouth, much less spell it on an IPhone.
I can't take credit for that. I've spent the last couple hot afternoons on the porch with the neighbors and Tater has been on a roll.
"It's amazing SJ. The whole reason Truth exists is to push the big lie. If Republicans understood irony, they might not fall for this stuff. But you know they don't because they're always guilty of whatever they're accusing someone else of."
"Is Hunter Biden a sleazeball? Yes he's a sleazeball and he's making money he probably shouldn't. But how many sweetheart deals did the Trump kids get from China and Yemen and Saudi Arabia and a half dozen other countries? I'm all for getting Hunter right along with Ivanka and Jared and Don Don."
Meat raised his beer at this, "hang 'em all I say!"
"Thanks for that love," Tater replied and continued, "but you want to know what's really crazy SJ? She stared at me waiting. It took me a second.
"What's really crazy Tater?"
"What's crazy is more Trump supporters trust the Donald to tell them the truth than trust their own friends and family. 71 percent of Trumpers say Donald is trustworthy while only 63 percent trust family and friends. That, my friend, is what a cult looks like."
"So if you're a Trumper, you are more likely to believe what Trump truths at any one time than what your brother or your pastor or your best friend tells you to your face. They trust the man of 30,000 lies more than their own mother."
With that she stopped. Meat nor I had anything to say. The mamas’ boys on the porch were flummoxed by that one.