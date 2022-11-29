Watching the international news right now is an interesting distraction for those of us who have an interest in history.
Anytime you begin to see the kinds of unrest occur in places where unrest is typically stifled quickly, it’s interesting to consider the impacts and what it all means.
Months of protests have followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which occurred while she was in police custody allegedly for not adhering to the government’s strict dress code for women.
According to CNN, it’s currently estimated that more than 14,000 people, including children, have been arrested in connection with the protests. A total of 21 of those currently face the death penalty and six have already received death sentences.
In China, draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have led to unprecedented protests in recent days as the people there have taken to the streets in cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuhan, according to the Wall Street Journal. Reports are that protestors are shouting “Freedom!” and “Give me liberty, or give me death!” and calling for big changes in government including the resignation or dismissal of President Xi Jinping.
Iran and China both share in common extremely repressive governments that seek to control every aspect of their lives. As a result, unrest is rarely allowed to surface and rarely makes international news.
As a child, I watched the news of the student-led protests in Tiananmen Square. As an adult, I watched with interest the “Arab Spring” uprisings which impacted numerous countries in the Middle East beginning in 2010.
We know there is a lot of disagreement under the surface in the nations. It’s just been kept bottled up and hidden for years. When it comes to the surface, the question always arises, “Will this truly make change?”
Not every opposition revolution results in a more “free” nation. In fact, the Iranian government which is under fire right now was put in place by the 1978-1979 revolution which found its spark in student protests.
Sometimes, in fact, these kinds of protests and uprisings result in a strengthening of the existing governments being opposed.
All of them, however, have at their genesis the same central question about the role of government in the everyday lives of the citizenry.
While we here in the United States are not in anywhere near the same situation as the people in China or Iran, I believe that a lot of the current political strife here has a common question at its core — “What exactly is the role of the government?”
Some — commonly identified as liberal and most easily represented by the Democratic Party — believe that government’s role in our lives is great and should get even greater. The other side — commonly identified as conservative and most easily represented by the Republican or Libertarian parties — has as a core belief the idea that government is already too big and should have its role in our lives shrunk.
While in countries like China and Iran, these kinds of questions can’t be asked publicly without the threat of bloodshed resulting, we here in the U.S. should ideally be able to hash out these issues peacefully and with a minimum of rancor. And we have to begin asking and answering this question at all levels — local, state and federal.
The first step is going to be acknowledging that determining the role of government is at the core of many of our disagreements and beginning to wrestle with that question.
In the meantime, watching and trying to understand what’s going on half a world away is going to be central to helping us understand the future results we face if we choose poorly or if we’re unable to freely voice dissenting opinions and use our disagreements to come up with the answers.
In addition, it falls to us in the free world to support, as possible, those individuals risking everything for the betterment of their fellow man. Their spirit is inspiring and their cause is righteous.