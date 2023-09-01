There is no question — digital connectivity is life-changing, and our team at Bit Source sees this transformation every day. Our team of developers and tech professionals work to support businesses large and small nationwide from the heart of Central Appalachia here in Pikeville. We are proud to meld our region’s old-fashioned work ethic with the cutting-edge tools of tomorrow.
Central to this success is the ability to fully leverage next generation wireless technologies like 5G, which are necessary to deliver top quality services in the tech economy. Unfortunately, an emerging bureaucratic and political debate could hinder the ability to make this connectivity more readily available in rural communities across Eastern Kentucky, ultimately stalling out potential economic growth opportunities.
In an historic first, this spring Congress failed to reauthorize the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) spectrum authority. These invisible radio waves are the building blocks that allow our mobile devices, apps and networks to connect and communicate.
The FCC is currently unable to auction new spectrum bands for consumer use. In real terms this means efforts to improve and strengthen network connectivity will be hindered until federal legislators can come together and reestablish this vital authority. Without pumping new spectrum into the commercial market, current wireless networks could be unable to meet the quickly developing new demand.
In addition to reasserting the FCC’s role, Congress needs to pave the way for future spectrum to be released, making new bandwidth available to consumers. Expanding the supply of these bands to allow new technologies to flourish will give strength to the systems in place meant to improve our lives. Emerging technologies are coming to market at a rapid pace, and it is imperative that our citizens across Central Appalachia can fully participate.
As our resilient region has demonstrated for generations, we have the grit and determination to take on any and all challenges before us — especially if it means powering up our workforce to reach new potential. Next generation wireless technology is the key to allowing our partners to power IOT networks, mitigate cyber threats or build the infrastructure needed for future opportunities.
At Bit Source our slogan is “A New Day, A New Way.” We feel this best expresses our vision of directing the skills and experience of our local workforce to a new paradigm: creating tomorrow’s effective digital products and solutions today.
If we are going to achieve this goal, we need to harness every tool at our disposal. Expanding digital connectivity and enabling untapped spectrum to reach our communities is key to that endeavor. This effort should be something we can all rally around. It’s time to move forward, enabling our digital future at the speed it's coming to us.
Payton May is a partner and chief operating officer for Bit Source, a full-service software development company in Pikeville that provides value-driven solutions for business.