I've noticed one thing during this primary season in Kentucky. The GOP needs to work on their messaging.
Let's start with this bit of confusion. What is a conservative Republican besides redundant? Democratic politicians can range from Joe Manchin to Elizabeth Warren. The terms "conservative Democrat" and "progressive Democrat" actually mean something.
The Republican party runs from Mitch McConnell to Lindsey Graham. If you're not in lock step with these two 90 percent of the time, you're a RINO.
A lot of these candidates are proud to be Trump Republicans. Some were even trying to out-Trump the others. A couple even had the golden endorsement that might be an eagle on Tuesday but could be an albatross in November.
Personally, I don't know why they haven't gone ahead and renamed the party. Trump Republican just doesn't roll off the tongue. It's clunky, a Donald of a name. Just shorten it to Trumplican and get it over with.
The Trumplicans seem to be most concerned with something called wokeness and the fear their fellow Trumplicans will not be able to get their hands on tools designed to kill as many people as dead as possible in as short a period of time as possible.
I'm not sure when being awake became a bad thing for Republicans. My mom poured water over my head in the morning to make sure I was woke. It's hard to make a career while asleep but I guess counting on a sleeping voter is the only way some folks can get elected.
It's true the Trumplicans are scared to death of cancel culture and if you don't believe me just look what they did to Liz Cheney. Maybe if she worked harder to protect cow farts and less on protecting the truth like the guy running for Ag Commissioner things would have worked out differently for her.
At least this week we have a better picture of what a Trump Republican really is.
Trump Republicans were just convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 insurrection. Trump Republicans endorse the big lie which breaks down our faith in democracy which is exactly what Putin wants. Trump Republicans endorse authoritarianism over democratic ideals every time.
Perhaps the Trumpiest Republican of all, George Santos, was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, racketeering, lying to congress and more. He reacted like every single crook and conman and the guy he modeled his entire political career on would react, he cried witch hunt!
What these guys don't seem to understand is witches aren't real and embezzlement and fraud are. Or maybe it's you who aren't supposed to understand.
You can bet if it's real a Trumplican will ignore it and if it's not real, you better be afraid of it. That's the way of the lie.
I bet those candidates are super proud their standard bearer just lost a civil case for sexual abuse with the accuser winning a $5,000,000 judgement. At least it wasn't rape.
I wonder if they'll be this proud in the general election after six more months of indictments and convictions of their fellow Trumplicans. It's all messaging when you have nothing else to offer.