For much of my adulthood, I’ve watched as the greater world has latched onto things which were once the domains of nerd-dom — fantasy, science fiction and horror — as if geeking out to comic books and the like has always been “cool.”
Well, I’m here to tell you it hasn’t always been that way.
There was a time, true believer, when being versed in the lore of Tolkien’s Middle Earth or the intricacies of the Marvel universe wasn’t a key to the “cool kids club,” but a kiss of death for those who sought popularity and acceptance.
I, for one, am glad the world has caught onto what we nerds have known for generations — while it’s possible to take fandom too far, entering into these worlds through books, movies and games can be both enriching and educational for life.
These tales of heroes and villains communicate universal truths and morals and teach us lessons about ourselves and others. They also can provide much-needed breaks from reality.
Considering all that, there’s also a dangerous aspect to all this and I’m not sure if it’s a symptom or a cause of some of the problems we face as a society.
I’ve often mentioned that I remain concerned about how much everything is being made into a life-or-death matter. I believe our national imagination being captivated by some misguided ideas surrounding our hero stories has led to some hubris on our parts.
That gets exasperated when we too closely identify ourselves with our heroes’ strengths without also identifying and acknowledging the weaknesses ever-present in both them and us.
When we observe or consume any story, we put ourselves into that story. Where we place ourselves matters.
While it’s not a present part of our popular culture, I still believe one of the most enduring hero stories of history — the Biblical story of David and Goliath — is instructive in this.
For years, I had heard it preached and read writings that led me to place myself in the role of David when I read the story, assuming that was the author’s intent. Read that way, the story becomes an inspirational tale — echoing to us from the ages that we, too, can slay our giants, whatever they may be. We can step up where others fear to because we have God on our side, and, as a consequence, no battle is too big for us.
It’s an admirable reading, but I believe one of the most jarring pieces of exposition for me in my faith walk was when I heard someone suggest that we’re placing ourselves in the wrong shoes. Instead, the speaker posited, we should identify with a different party in the tale — the party described in 1 Samuel 11: “On hearing (Goliath’s) words, Saul and all the Israelites were dismayed and terrified.”
Yes, sometimes — oftentimes, in fact — we are the ones in need of rescue, threatened by forces far beyond our control.
Also, as the plot of most of the hero stories in our modern culture would attest, it’s really easy for us, in the name of good intentions, to find ourselves actually being the villain in the story.
But perhaps most importantly, I believe, what we’re often missing out on is being able to define what true heroism is. When we change our perspective in processing our hero stories, sometimes it allows us to see that true heroism is often not in the big deeds, but when we make the right and moral choices in the small, quiet parts of our lives.
Sure, by all means we should seek to do the great things, but at the end of it all, it’s probably not going to be the “great things” that make the most impact. Instead it’s more likely to be the little choices that lead to little actions — to show love to those around you, to give what you can, to be faithful and true to just causes and similar moves.
St. Therese of Lisieux pointed to this simple, but incisive truth when she wrote, “I can prove my love (for God) only by scattering flowers, that is to say, by never letting slip a single little sacrifice, a single glance, a single word; by making profit of the very smallest actions, by doing them for love.”
How heroic would it be if we all did the little things? I promise you it would be more impactful than any action taken by any hero of any book or movie.