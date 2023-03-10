I know many of you were shocked by my revelation last week. It's hard to explain an extraterrestrial cousin.
I'd never know if it weren't for AncestryDNA and our obvious family resemblance. Weak chins are dominant in the Ruth-Peytona link. Ancestry DNA tells you what parts of the world your ancestors came from and mine was pretty much all England, Northern Europe and Scandinavia. But there was an odd 2 percent of DNA results marked "Unknown.”
If you haven't checked out your ancestral background through DNA, you should.
It's one of the miracles of modern science that you can spit into a test tube, pay $100 bucks and six weeks later have a pretty accurate account of your actual roots. You may not find out you're related to a space alien but you might get some surprises you weren't expecting.
Not only can you find out where your ancestors came from, you can find out if you're more likely to develop particular cancers or other diseases. Gene sequencing from your DNA can be used to identify diseases that are lurking in your body today. Your own DNA can be used to develop a unique therapy that could save your life and your life only.
You could say we've come a long way from leech therapy. Our advanced knowledge of the workings of the human body and rigor in the medical practice makes medical miracles possible every single day.
Evidently a little too miraculous for the Death Cult. The party that claims it wants to keep the government out of your lives is having a hard time living up to its own lie by inserting itself between you and your doctor.
Turns out in Kentucky all medical procedures have to be approved by a snake handling preacher or Daniel Cameron will just say no. Republican-run statehouses all across America are putting preachers in charge of medical decisions.
Don't fear, they assure the masses, we've all taken the Hypocritic Oath. No doubt about it.
We already know snake handling preachers don't think women need any kind of special medical care. So it should come as no surprise the next target for snake handlers is queer kids. Nothing a little time with a copperhead can't cure, they'll testify.
If you want to try to help your kids with their gender issues, forget actual medical help in Kentucky. The preachers say go to one of those heathen states that worships medicine. If it can't be prayed away, we'll pray it away anyway.
It should be noted a higher percentage of patients have regretted and reversed breast enhancement surgery than have regretted and reversed gender reassignment therapy. Oddly, we can't find a single snake handling preacher against breast enhancement surgery.
And to further prove what self-righteous jackwipes our state legislators are, they've chosen to ignore guns, shooter drills, bullying, rampant bigotry and youth ministers as threats to our kids to go after drag shows. According to the bill’s sponsor, drag shows cause teen suicide. That's what his preacher told him.
DNA testing shows his family tree is a telephone pole.