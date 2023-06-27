“… Those who want to be rich fall into temptation and are trapped by many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, and in their eagerness to be rich some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pains.” 1 Timothy 6:9-10
This passage of the Bible is an expression of an eternal truth that is borne out every day, all around us.
How many times have we watched the fall of a man or woman, who, in their hubris, brought unspeakable pain and suffering on themselves and others as they pursued riches, fame and power.
Money (or the love of money, I should say) is one of the primary corrupting factors in our government and part of the reason we’ve gotten so far from what I believe the founders had intended.
Stories in the news in the commonwealth are reminding us that the love of money can at the very least give the appearance of impropriety and may perhaps be at the heart of actual corruption.
One which has been following Gov. Andy Beshear for quite some time now came to a head last week when his campaign returned $202,000 in contributions determined to be in excess of the legal limits as to how much a donor can give.
“The Beshear campaign and the Democratic Party originally accepted the donations as legal ones within contribution limits made by numerous people who are relatives of London Mayor Randall Weddle or employees of a company co-founded by Weddle,” Tom Loftus reported for the Kentucky Lantern. “But the campaign later discovered that the $202,000 actually was all charged to a credit card belonging to Weddle and his wife, Victoria, and decided to refund those donations.”
Loftus, a veteran of Kentucky political reporting who retired from the Louisville Courier-Journal, has been on this story since April, and honestly may have been responsible for the issue coming to a head by bringing it to the public. Thanks for that, Tom.
Did Weddle, a Republican, expect to find favor from the governor in some matter or even multiple matters? I honestly don’t know. It would be hard to say. Republicans, Loftus reported, have linked the Weddle contributions to a $1.4 million grant that London received to help repair sidewalks. Despite the governor’s fondness for big ceremonial checks, I’m not sure if that really tracks but I also have to acknowledge it can’t have hurt.
I guess we may ultimately find out since AG Daniel Cameron — a Republican who is challenging Beshear for the governor’s seat — has asked the FBI to investigate the situation.
That being said, however, Cameron, who cannot legally investigate nor prosecute his opponent, is having his own problems with campaign contributions.
The Daily Beast has reported that Cameron received $6,900 from officials with Edgewater Recovery — a company which operates a recovery center at Cedar Creek in Pikeville, as well as facilities in Morehead, Paducah and Flemingsburg.
According to the Daily Beast, Edgewater is currently party to an investigation run by Kentucky’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse, a division of Cameron’s office. The donations, the report said, came in March and April, the “late stages of the investigation.”
Cameron has recused himself, but not until May and after the Daily Beast had filed its public records inquiry. The Daily Beast noted that it is not immediately clear whether any Edgewater officials are targets of the investigation, only that the company is a “party” to the investigation.
Again, if Edgewater is the focus of the investigation, is $6,900 enough to sway that investigation? I don’t know and I would hope not, but it’s tough to ignore the potential appearance of impropriety.
And here we are. We have two candidates for governor, both of whom are at least partially stained by campaign finance questions. And you’d be hard-pressed to find a candidate for state or federal office who isn’t.
It’s all about the love of money. People with money or who seek to gain it attempt to buy that influence through different means. The most transparent is, of course, campaign finance, but there’s plenty of other benefits to public service that shouldn’t be there — trips, favors and access.
Greed is a pitfall for all of us and our self-interest often eclipses the needs of others in our own minds. The current mode of operation of our government nurtures these bad impulses and cultivates a culture of power and wealth that separates those who are on the inside from those of us on the outside.
For candidates, because of the outsized role of money in political campaigning, there’s no way to be 100 percent free of a possibility of becoming tied to the wrong person or organization.
That will remain true as long as money is such a deciding factor in our political process.