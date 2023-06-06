On June 2, we lost another hero.
There’s still a lot of details that remain unreleased, but the reality is that West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, responding to an incident near Matewan, West Virginia , in the evening hours, was shot and killed.
Maynard, in my opinion, died a hero.
Of course, no one will feel the pain of Sgt. Maynard’s death more than his family and friends, and my prayers are with all of them, but this hits especially hard for the people of our region, coming less than a year from a standoff that left three officers dead in Floyd County and just over five years since Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed.
When the institutional memory of your community becomes affected by repeated incidents such as these, it takes a toll.
The murder of any person is wrong and beyond painful, but there’s something about the death of one our community guardians in the line of duty that is particularly painful.
Each and every day that they go to work, our community’s police officers put on a uniform that, while it commands respect from a vast majority of the people, also places a target on them in the eyes of others.
Sgt. Maynard was one of three line-of-duty deaths due to gunfire in the United States last week.
Just after 4 p.m. on June 2, Denham Springs (Louisiana) Police Cpl. Shawn Kelley died of injuries suffered in a shooting the previous month.
The day before, Madison (Mississippi) Police Officer Horren Randy Tyler was shot and killed after, according to a report from WBLT in Jackson, Mississippi, he responded to hostage situation which turned into a standoff.
Of course, a lot of people point to these deaths and say the primary issue is guns. I will grant that none of the individuals who have shot these officers should have had firearms. In a perfect world, they would not have.
But there’s also often little in the way of stopping someone who really wants a gun. We must undertake all efforts to enforce gun laws and close loopholes, in order to both protect gun ownership and our communities, while also preserving 2nd Amendment rights.
That being said, however, I can’t help but feel there’s a number of much deeper factors at work in what we’ve seen in recent years.
For one, political rhetoric of all stripes, as it pertains to law enforcement, is contributing to a growing distrust of and lack of respect for police, who are among our communities’ most important public servants. When the left screams, “Abolish the police,” and a particular strain of beliefs spread on the right that injects an idea that all government agencies are a threat to both life and liberty, it leaves only the middle to hold the line.
The middle’s not good at that because the extremes tend to take the reins on many issues.
Also, the rampant spread of drugs, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, is feeding a type of criminal activity that our communities can barely stand, creating people so driven by need that a police officer who is threatening to interrupt the flow of drugs becomes a problem to be eliminated. That’s coupled with a number of factors feeding an increase in both the frequency and severity of domestic violence incidents.
All of this and more leads up to policing becoming one of the most thankless and dangerous jobs out there.
Today, we’re feeling the pain of being reminded of the debt we owe these men and women. The question is will it change us? Will all this senseless violence and death spur us to try to make a better community?
Or, do we go back to our lives after the flags are back at the tops of the poles and the ceremonies are over? Will we try to make something good out of this tragedy, out of this loss, out of this pain?
I believe that — along with ensuring Sgt. Maynard’s family is always taken care of — are the ways that we can ensure proper tribute is paid to his name and that those who now step up to serve in his place — his brothers and sisters in law enforcement — know that, though we’re not always as loud, we appreciate them and all they sacrifice.
May God help us to make good come out of this and may Sgt. Maynard’s family feel the comfort and provision that only the Lord can provide.