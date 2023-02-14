I often joke that, if I know your name before I meet you, it’s probably not a good thing.
That’s because I have had a hand in or have been responsible for crime reporting and the police blotter in Pike County on and off for nearly 25 years now.
One name I know is that of Justin Bryant of Shelbiana. The reason I know this name is because Bryant has been a constant figure in the blotter and in stories on the front and inside of this newspaper for two decades now.
On Feb. 7, I sat in the U.S. District Court in Pikeville and watched as Bryant was sentenced to life in prison for the crime of distributing the drug fentanyl in 2021 to a fellow inmate at the Pike County Detention Center who then subsequently died of an overdose.
Listening to the evidence and testimony presented, it became clear to me, as it often does when I observe the culmination of criminal cases — there’s no winners here.
Both attorneys — Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble and Bryant’s attorney Noah Friend — did a great job of making their cases and I didn’t envy Wier in being charged with passing down a sentence that is reserved for the “worst of the worst” defendants in the federal system. I can tell you that Wier did not do so lightly and gave a detailed account of his reasoning.
In the federal system, there is no parole. There are some things that a defendant can do that can result in a shortening of that sentence, but unlike in state court, life in a vast majority of cases means life. There’s a distinct possibility that Justin Bryant will never exit prison as a free man. And, even if there’s an appeal or something that does result in his release, Wier required that he be supervised for five years if that remote possibility does happen.
There was a lot of discussion throughout the course of the sentencing hearing about the fact that Bryant is what is commonly known as a low-level or street-level dealer. And there is some truth to the idea that the sentence Bryant is receiving is harsher than most or even all of the suppliers above him will ever face.
The U.S. Congress has determined that if you deal drugs and someone dies, you can face life. Bryant’s extensive criminal history gave Wier little choice in the matter. In federal court, there are calculations used based on your history and characteristics that give the judge a guideline from which to sentence.
Bryant’s criminal history made it so that he is classified among the “worst of the worst.”
Despite that, Friend made a good point during the hearing — even permanently jailing Bryant, with his “worst of the worst” categorization, will not solve the drug problem plaguing our community. He’s right. Justin Bryant has been in jail for more than a year on these charges. I guarantee his spot in the chain of destruction wrought via these drugs has been filled multiple times over.
These dangerous and deadly drugs are still being sold and used in our communities and lives are being destroyed and lost as a result. The families involved in this case — those of the victims, both known and unknown, and Bryant’s own family — will not recover what they have lost. They will find ways forward, but the losses are permanent.
As a Christian, I believe that no person or thing is beyond redemption. Even acknowledging that, the possibility of Bryant contributing in a real way to society is very limited.
I pray Bryant can find a way toward redemption. I pray for the families affected by his crimes. I pray the system can begin to stack the deck against those high-level drug traffickers — the suppliers — who take advantage of people who become addicted to their products to recruit their sales force.
And I pray for those in the system — from the criminal defendants to the court personnel, to the law enforcement risking their lives every day in a war for which the end seems so far off, if not impossible.
I know it sounds hopeless, but there is reason for hope, even in situations like this.