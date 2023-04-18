It would be easy to look at the current state of the public discourse in our nation and assume that it’s all by accident.
In fact, that’s probably a safer position to take, lest you find yourself taking on weird stares from people who’ve decided that you’re “one of them” — a conspiracy theorist.
In today’s United States, being a conspiracy theorist is one of the greatest crimes known to humanity, right next to those who have questions about scientific conclusions — which was the standard up until just a few years ago.
But I also acknowledge that we can look into the past and see indicators of how we got to where we are today.
In a 1972 episode of his show “Firing Line,” William F. Buckley had a guest by the name of Dotson Rader, who, at the time was a member of the extreme left organization Students for a Democratic Society.
During that interview, Rader said some things which probably seemed pretty insane at the time, but considered in light of where we are today definitely gave me a pause.
During the conversation, which is what most episodes of "Firing Line" featured, Rader discussed the strategy of the left in advancing its causes in the long term. One of the chief of these, Rader indicated, was the “advancement of despair.”
“A good portion of the left’s function is the advancement of despair …,” Rader told Buckley at one point, to which Buckley issued a one-word response — “Polarization.”
Rader quickly responded : “Right, and it’s to get a strong enough minority of the population who are so deeply into despair over the possibility of change within the system that they’re willing to form an organization — a revolutionary underground and use any means necessary to bring it down ... I don’t think or believe anymore that you’re going to bring about massive change in this country through democratic electoral means.”
Instead, he said, the idea was that cultural change precedes political change.
“I think part of the thrust of the left has been to encourage dropping out of the system by ... the most sensitive and most gifted, intellectually, of the young,” Rader said. “… Any device by which a person becomes an outlaw within his own country makes him, by definition, a rebel. Therefore, natural allies to a revolutionary movement, whether they’re conscious of it or not, are women who undergo illegal abortions, are people on drugs, people who take drugs, or homosexuals, or by definition anyone who is an outlaw.”
Now I’m not going to posit that there was some vast left-wing conspiracy to drive wedges of division into society, but, then again, there wouldn’t really have to be. After the movement in the late 1960s into the early 1970s — basically from the Summer of Love to Watergate, those divisions were never really healed.
Why could we never heal those wounds? Well, there’s many reasons for that, but at the end of the day, it’s because politicians and leaders of all stripes found those divisions to be beneficial for their bank accounts and their grip on power.
However, because the disunity was never dealt with, whether it was intended so or not, it has festered and become an operating principle of our society. And, as it festered, the internet, the social media, flourished and became a delivery system for furtherance of this deep divide.
It would be difficult to look at the current state of affairs and say with surety that there are not foundational, structural problems which could ultimately bring the whole house down eventually.
A big factor in the creation of those problems is the ascendancy of the extremes to become the mainstream. There have always been those who inhabited the fringes of politics. But, for the most part, the middle was the driving force — just normal, everyday working folks, who concerned themselves less with political strife and culture wars and more with the basics of life.
These were the people who were at the forefront of determining our future — men and women who were in the workforce, raising families, expressing their faiths, seeking to better their lives through education and other means. And that was good because that’s reality for 99.99 percent of us, despite what the internet would have you believe.
The loudest voices are, most often, not the voices of the majority. But the dumpster fire that is social media amplifies those voices and spreads horrible ideas like wildfire.
As a result we have a right wing which is often flirting with fascism and a left which is in more than just theory courting communism.
Now, even the most minor issues often take on the tone of an existential crisis and that’s what we have to step back from. We can be opposed to each other’s stances and viewpoints without being opposed to acknowledgement of each other’s humanity.
Rader, in that same episode unintentionally pointed to why this is important.
“The whole ability to function as a revolutionary ... depends on the ability to depersonalize your enemy,” he said. “If you personalize your enemy, you can’t act.”
Maybe it’s time for a counter-revolution.