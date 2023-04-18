Hillbilly Days brings with it numerous great things.
Of course there’s the music, the fun and the food. There’s the opportunity to get out and about in the early spring and (when the weather cooperates) to shake off the dust of the winter months and welcome the blossoming of new life.
But the best thing by far about Hillbilly Days is the people.
Hillbilly Days, invariably, brings people together and reminds us of the bonds we share.
In some cases, that’s because Hillbilly Days gives those who have left the mountains an opportunity to come back to see family and old friends. In other cases, that’s because we make new friends — people who don’t come from this area but are drawn here by this event — who eventually become just like family.
And, at the center of all this is of course a very important group of people.
That group is made up of the hundreds of children who are being treated at any given time at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington and the multitude of those who are former patients of the hospital.
For these people, Hillbilly Days is a chance to connect with the men and women who give of their time and money to help support the hospital and is also an opportunity to financially ensure the hospital can continue to provide the high level of care these individuals deserve.
Sure, Hillbilly Days is about fun. But it’s ultimately about people. It’s about all of us coming together and sharing our small, beautiful town and the good things it offers.
The theme of Hillbilly Days is based on a stereotype — a stereotype of the mountain people that has all-too-often colored the outside world’s opinion of us.
But what is more real than that stereotype is the fact that we are a close people. Even if we’re not close as individuals in our communities, there’s still a closeness.
We don’t have to look much further than how we respond to disasters. After this past summer’s flooding, before any massive response was underway, neighbors were helping neighbors. Churches and civic organizations mobilized to get immediate help to people on the ground and, in some cases, people just provided a shoulder on which their fellow man could cry.
In a world where we hear stories of injured or harmed people simply being left to suffer or die on the streets of our metropolitan areas while people walk by unaffected, our community provides constant reminders that, despite the problems we face and the disagreements we have, our place is different.
And, for three days each spring, we come together with the bonds of community and openly invite others to join us and become part of that greater family.
That love, that caring is a far greater reality than the stereotypes and we invite each of you to remember this as we come together over the next few days.
Welcome to Pikeville and we’re glad you’re here. Enjoy the fun, but don’t forget to enjoy the fellowship.