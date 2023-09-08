Few things that are of interest both locally and nationally that need to be addressed.
Murder:
After two long years, a local city attorney and former assistant county attorney was indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges.
Before people rush to judgment on this issue, all the facts need to be on the table. Already, he is getting crucified on social media — those comments should wait until after the trial. Already it appears if due process has flown out the window. I’m not defending, just saying that the public has already judged. I don’t know what happened nor do 99.999 percent of the people in this region. So to cast aspersions may jade the outcome of any trial.
Local prosecutors recused themselves from this case because of his former position, which was the right thing to do. The new prosecutor hired a top-gun for the investigation and after hours of testimony, an indictment was handed down by the grand jury.
The accused will need a good lawyer to defend him in this case and the public should refrain from public execution until the trial and judgment by peers has concluded. Asking the public to hold back is like asking Nancy Pelosi to not rip up a speech. It won’t happen, because Pelosi is an ungrateful, ignorant person and so are social media creeps.
Time will tell.
Mitch gotta go:
For the second time in a few months, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped in mid-sentence and had an “episode.” I’m not a doctor, but the episode appeared stroke-like to me.
This is the exact reason why we need term limits. McConnell is our senator and over the course of his career has done some great things — some questionable things as well.
When I interviewed him a few years ago at our old building downtown, he needed his aids to help him walk. That was a tell-tale sign that his body is starting to give out.
He is 81 and has been in office since 1984 — George Orwell era. He is worth almost a billion dollars and has become so far right that it’s impossible for him to see middle ground. When I asked him why he has veered so far right. He said because the left is out of control and unless someone like him remains in control the left would have a hay-day with our country.
Sadly, that’s happening now regardless of who is in control. I agree with McConnell and respect his time in office. But there comes a time when enough is enough and it's time to quit. Senator McConnell, thank you for your service to our state and country, but for the sake of our future and your health, please hang it up.
While we are at it, let's ask Pelosi, Feinstein, Grassley, Waters and all others who have been in office over 20 years to step down. It will never happen because greed and power is insatiable. The people need to vote on term limits, not congress. They will continue to allow themselves to take what they can for as long as they can. It’s embarrassing.
New task force:
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott asked the fiscal court for money to start a Crisis Intervention Team. The court agreed and found money to fund this project. This project will employ the best of the deputies and will allow them to get intervention training and equipment to handle any crisis.
In this small part of Appalachia, crime seems to be escalating and the last thing we need is for our law enforcement officers to be out gunned by the crooks. This measure is preventative action on behalf of the sheriff and the court. Bad stuff is happening all the time. This team will handle the really bad stuff if and when it happens.
They recognize the importance of safety and the need to address any issue that may arise in the county and surrounding area. I know that the best officers will get the best equipment and training to better protect the citizens. I hope that the officers will be like the Maytag repair man- well trained and sitting idle waiting for something to happen. And just like mustard they will be prepared (thanks J.R.).
Thanks for reading the News-Express.