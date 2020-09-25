During COVID, as we have been locked in our home and seeing our choices of restaurants either close or have limited service, it was nice to see Mrs. Piggy’s come to town recently. Mr. Beefy’s is next.
When Hillbilly Days was cancelled, the pandemic became real. With all the shine flowing during the event, you would think that it would kill any virus that attempted to enter this town. But the leaders said, “Shut it down,” and the unofficial start of spring celebration was cancelled.
Not only did we all miss the carnival rides, arcade games and the chance to celebrate spring and get out of the house, we missed out on all the food and smells that are associated with the vendors during Hillbilly Days.
A few months ago, the owners of Mrs. Piggy’s rode their motorcycles on a tour of this area. They stopped and asked if there was any possibility to have their stand set up sometime in September so they can bring back that carnival atmosphere.
They approached the city and health department and acquired all the appropriate permits and licenses and the pork started flowing.
They set up their tent and cooking station right behind the News-Express and were open for business for three days. They had no idea what to expect so they brought limited personnel and food.
The response was so overwhelming that they had to hire people to work and call for reserves. This shows how starved we all are for fun and something different. The lines were long, the food was great and the smells brought back the essence of Hillbilly Days.
The owner of Mrs. Piggy’s has his whole family in the food vendor business. The Monday after they were here, the son, who owns Mr. Beefy’s called and set up a date to do the same thing. Mr. Beefy’s will be here on October 9 through Oct. 11. I’m hoping for the same results.
If all goes smoothly, I’m working with them to have a block party in November as long as it’s allowed. There will be Mr. Beefy’s and Mrs. Piggy’s on our property and in the middle, I would like to get some tables and tents with music. If the city can allow their special permit, maybe we can get some adult beverages sold and create some type of fun and well-needed entertainment.
I don’t know how this will all work out or even if I’m able to do this. But if the city allows this to happen and the governor keeps everything open, that first weekend in November looks promising. Depending on which side of the political aisle you sit, you can either celebrate or mourn. Either way we will have a party.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
