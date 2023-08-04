There's an old saying about waiting for the other shoe to drop. So many other shoes have dropped you have to wonder if we're waiting on an octopus.
Or is it a centipede?
What are we up to now on the poor little rich kid who would be king? 43 or 44 federal indictments? 40 more New York state felony indictments?
Plunk, plunk, plunk, we've got a centipede here. Who knows how many more indictments are coming from Georgia and elsewhere.
We haven't counted the convictions against the Trump Organization for tax fraud or the sexual harassment and multi million dollar award against Mr. Tiny Hands here. How about the multiple court settlements against him and his companies over the decades.
Make that a millipede.
Poor Donald never did anything wrong, always being persecuted for being so good looking. And smart. Really unbelievably smart. No one can believe it! And did he mention good looking? Always tan and it's not that spray stuff either. That's the mark of a great businessman. Always tan. Never did anything wrong. Always persecuted.
Speaking of persecution, how about poor Mike Pence. He stood up for the Constitution and the peaceful transfer of power against a would-be tyrant and now barely has enough support to qualify for the primary debates.
The guy with all the indictments is polling so far ahead of the nearest Republican competitor there's almost no way Trump is not the party's presidential candidate in 2024.
That's the guy who took secret documents of nuclear capabilities and battle plans and shared them with whoever stumbled into Mar-A-Lago. He bragged about it.
Then tried to erase the video evidence.
This week a grand jury of ordinary Americans dropped indictments for concocting a plan to overturn a certified national election based on false claims of massive voter fraud and pressuring election officials in several states to overturn the results culminating in an attempt to pressure the Vice President to decertify the results on January 6 which included a Capital insurrection.
This country has had peaceful transfers of presidential power every single time from the first until after the election of 2020. Then the poor little rich kid who didn't want to leave the White House threw a hissy fit because a majority of Americans wanted his butt out of there.
He proposed a grand lie and his droogies lapped it up. In the process he's weakened our electoral process and he'll do all he can to weaken our judicial system, too.
His party stands with him. His cable news networks stand with him. Elected representatives who took an oath to protect the Constitution stand with him.
Imagine choosing a lifelong fraud like Donald Trump over the Constitution of the United States. That is exactly what's happening with every single head you see on the screen that claim this is an attack Trump's free speech or this is politically motivated or what about whatever whatabout is on the list of canned responses.
There will be other shoes dropping, you can be sure. The last one will drop soon after the 2024 election.