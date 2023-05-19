When businesses pick up additional profit centers, it’s called line extension. When Arby’s started selling chicken and fish they extended their line from roast beef sandwiches to include those new items. If the public likes those extensions then that company is considered successful. Who doesn’t like the Arby’s fish sandwich?
It appears as if the WestCare Hal Rogers Appalachian Recovery Center in Ashcamp has extended its services, and the public should be aware of this extension. WestCare is a drug rehabilitation facility nestled in Ashcamp. Everyone knows about the desperate need for a rehabilitation facility.
The facility seems to be successful, as there is no shortage of drug offenders who need help. We are lucky to have a facility like WestCare to help with the rehabilitation.
The extension of services that WestCare has embarked upon since 2019 is a halfway house for registered sex offenders. In a quick search of sex offenders in the 41512 zip code, which includes Ashcamp, there are 156 registered sex offenders. And over 80 of those have the same address; 10057 Elkhorn Creek Road, which is the same address for WestCare.
According to the director, the facility has a dual purpose, as they are contracted with the Department of Corrections. They are a drug rehabilitation facility that incorporates a six-month in-patient treatment center for substance abuse. The other facet is the halfway house that is a supervised facility that houses registered sex offenders.
The halfway house provides a place for sex offenders who have committed crimes, served their time in a prison but who, once released, have no place to go. The facility is approved by probation and parole and WestCare has rules and regulations with which the residents are to abide. This is in addition to the federal and state requirements.
Sex offenders are required to register and make their address know on the registry. There are additional rules they must follow, like they must not reside within 1,000 feet of a school, playground or daycare facility. However, they are able to work at a business that is within those perimeters.
At WestCare, the residents, because they did their time, are essentially free within the limits of state and federal requirements. WestCare helps integrate these people back into society and allows them to leave the facility while supervised for work or any other needs. Residents can only leave while supervised and rechecked for contraband upon return.
The facility offers life skills training, opportunities to obtain a GED, as well as spiritual and other services, all while supervised. The residents, while at the facility and being transported to and from work, doctor’s offices or what ever they need to go are under constant supervision. However, once they arrived at where they need to go, they are essentially free until it’s time to get transported back to the facility.
When you hear “sex offenders,” it raises the hairs on the back of your neck. And behind the walls of prison, the inmates don’t take to kindly to the child abusers. I believe there are different levels of sex offenses, but the law sees only black and white.
If two consenting people age 16 thereabout engage in extra curricular activities and get caught, it may be considered rape if one of the parties press charges, which is a sex offense. Regardless if they have been dating or if they have had a relationship, it’s still considered rape. Those cases, while not right should have some consideration.
Young lovers are stupid and make mistakes that could cost them a life sentence. That’s why kids are not allowed to make decisions like that.
The heinous sex offenders who have habitually offended against young children are the menace to society and need to be not only on the sex offender registry but also in a place where they are never around children. I don’t mean to sound harsh or callous.
I understand the need for rehabilitation of people who have committed offenses or who have done too many drugs. Our society has limited facilities to treat people with addiction. Extending services to include sex offenders is a profit center and, in theory, is a good thing, but the community has a right to know.
While the facility is only responsible for the residents while on campus and during transport, they are not able to monitor the residents who are away from the facility while they are at work or the any other place. If a resident commits a crime outside the facility, unless it’s listed in the police report, the public may never know.
As of this writing there are 69 registered sex offenders housed at the facility and according to the director, since 2019, they have not had one incident on campus with the residents.
Consider this a public service announcement.
