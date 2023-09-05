As we continue to review legislation passed in the 2023 Regular Session, we have to include the new laws passed to make state government more efficient and reflective of your priorities. Members of the House State Government Committee deal directly with the policies and administration of state government, including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This includes all constitutional officers, the state retirement systems, and Commonwealth’s attorneys and circuit clerks. Here are several of the bills that made their way all the way through the process:
• Addressing workforce shortage issues and making the state more competitive, Rep. Jonathan Dixon — HB 188 expands the opportunity for eligible construction managers at-risk and construction manager-general contractors to bid and self-perform public contracts.
• Ensuring accountability in government contracts, Rep. Mark Hart — HB 329 clarifies that recommendations of the Government Contract Review Committee are non-binding and delegates to the Treasurer the authority to act as final arbiter to determine if a contract the committee finds inappropriate should remain effective, be canceled, or revised. This measure does not apply to emergency contracts or contracts made necessary by the exercise of powers granted the governor under the state constitution. Vetoed and Overridden
• Increasing the focus on families and children, health issues, Rep. Samara Heavrin — HB 387 creates the interim joint committees on Families and Children and Health Services and establishes their jurisdiction.
• Kentucky State Police body camera program, Rep. David Hale - HB 401 creates a position within the Kentucky State Police to oversee the implementation and use of body cameras.
• Addressing workforce shortages for state and local government employees, Rep. Walker Thomas — HB 506 reduces the minimum time before a retiree may return to work and continue to receive their retirement from three months to one month.
• Protecting investments in public pensions, Rep. Russell Webber — HB 587 addresses concerns and clarifies that the KPPA internal audit administration reports to the KPPA board and performs audits at the direction of the group.
• Ensuring security of state network technology systems/banning TikTok, Sen. Robby Mills — SB 20 prohibits the use or download of TikTok on any state government network or device.
• Improving effectiveness of state employee health plans, Sen. Steve Meredith — SB 42 requires the state to contract with a third-party administrator to monitor all health care benefit claims for individuals enrolled in the state’s public employee health insurance program.
• Providing for a professional state government workforce, Sen. Chris McDaniel — SB 153 requires the Personnel Cabinet to perform a classification and compensation study every five years and updates other areas relating to state employee conduct, definitions, and personnel board elections.
• Exploring nuclear energy alternatives, Sen. Danny Carroll — SJR 79 creates the Nuclear Energy Development Working Group and establishes staffing, membership, and jurisdiction for the group.
As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at, 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via email at, Jacob.Justice@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s home page at, legislature.ky.gov.