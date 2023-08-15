Kentucky does not have the best track record when it comes to caring for our most vulnerable. In fact, we rank near the bottom in almost every measurable area of child welfare.
Without a doubt, this is the result of more than a century of policies that ignored evidence-based practices and lacked accountability. Over the past five years, the legislature has worked to reverse course, expanding preventive services, providing additional funding, increasing transparency, and enacting policies that make it clear that children and their families are a priority. However, like so many other areas that need our attention, the work has just begun.
We must build on what we have accomplished to create a more responsive and efficient child welfare system that safeguards the rights and futures of our families and children.
During the 2023 Regular Session, we took steps to streamline communications in child abuse and neglect cases, expand access to quality child care, and ensure the programs we have in place to help Kentuckians do not become barriers to self-sufficiency. Here are the measures that cleared the House Families and Children Committee and eventually became law:
• Addressing the benefits cliff, Rep, Jonathan Dixon — HJR 39 requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to implement a benefits cliff calculator tool; identify opportunities to address the benefits cliff within public assistance programs; look into the cost of maintaining changes to the Child Care Assistance Program; and create a federal Earned Income Tax Credit outreach and education program.
• Technical cleanup to the Employee Child Care Assistance Program, Rep. Nick Wilson — HB 165 moves up the required reporting deadline for CHFS to update legislators regarding the Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership Program to December 15, 2023. The bill also clarifies that a childcare provider can terminate an active contract created pursuant to the program.
• Prohibiting discrimination in organ donation services, Rep. Wade Williams — HB 238 prohibits discrimination based solely on an individual's disability when providing care related to an organ donation.
• Exemption from compulsory attendance by qualified mental health provider, Rep. Jacob Justice — HB 241 allows any qualified mental health provider to submit a written notice for an exemption from compulsory attendance due to physical or mental condition.
• Establishing standards for recovery residences, Rep. Samara Heavrin — HB 248 sets requirements for the certification, operation, and oversight of substance abuse recovery residences.
• Increasing access to care for those with intellectual disabilities, Rep. DJ Johnson — HB 334 allows intermediate care facilities to increase the number of beds for individuals with an intellectual disability if they meet specific qualifications.
• Reorganization of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Sen. Stephen Meredith — SB 48 implements changes to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services based on recommendations from the 2022 Interim Cabinet for Health and Family Services Reorganizational Task Force.
• Improving maternal mental health outcomes, Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer — SB 135 directs the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to provide access on its website to an evidence based clinical assessment designed to detect the symptoms of perinatal mental health disorders. It seeks to create awareness and better educate about the symptoms of perinatal mental health disorders to expectant and new mothers.
• Increasing access to public assistance for disabled Kentuckians, Sen. Danny Carroll — SB 160 exempts money held in STABLE Kentucky accounts from consideration when determining eligibility for public assistance programs.
• Reporting of child abuse and neglect, Sen. Julie Raque Adams — SB 229 ensures that the reporting of child abuse and neglect is properly communicated to the appropriate agencies. The measure also allows DCBS to initiate an assessment or an investigation when child abuse is suspected and allows discretion to make announced or unannounced home visits depending on the severity of the case.
