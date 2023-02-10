Two items came to mind that may have an adverse effect on people and property I thought I would share with you. However, I can’t overlook the balloon in the room either.
As you know the Chinese government sent over a balloon, claiming it was a weather balloon. It made it through our borders and swept entirely through our country and was eventually shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. This proved that, not only are our ground borders unsecured, but our air borders are equally unsecured. If our government had secure borders, that spy balloon would have been shot down before it reached the coast of Alaska.
As I watched the president’s State of The Union address Tuesday, I thought the Chinese government was so brazen that they sent another balloon into the Capitol Chamber. But, upon further review it wasn’t a balloon at all, it was Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wearing a yellow, attention-seeking dress. She needs to fire her wardrobe people.
Now, on to important stuff.
I read a news article that said there are rising mercury levels in tuna and people should refrain from eating so much. The theory is that the burning of fossil fuel, coal in particular, emits levels of mercury that rise into the atmosphere and, when it rains, that mercury gets into the oceans and the tuna are subjected to higher levels of mercury.
It sound logical I guess. But what confuses me is that, according to the report, the only fish in the ocean affected by the alleged increase in mercury are tuna. I guess tuna are reckless enough where they consume higher levels of mercury. The tuna attitude may be YOLO.
The recommendation for people is to limit your tuna consumption to one to three portions a week and women who are pregnant or who are planning to be pregnant should not eat tuna at all.
Now on to mulch.
I never think about mulch until I need to spread it in my garden to keep the weeds back. But the other day, one very smart and investigative person and I had an alarming mulch conversation.
I have known Kevin (I wont use his last name because I don’t want people to know that we talk. It may ruin his reputation), for many years and he, in my opinion is brilliant and a wealth of knowledge.
Kevin has concerns about his garden and the mulch he will soon be spreading. He mentioned to me that there are companies out there now cleaning the wood debris along the streams and creeks from the devastating floods from last year. The wood is being turned into mulch and then shipped off for packing to be sold at retail outlets.
On the surface, it sounds like a good thing. But after much deep thought about the origin of the wood before it becomes mulch, it became apparent that we all might be inundated with weeds we don’t want.
This is probably the stupidest thing I though of recently but I have to explain. If you drive by the creeks and streams you see very invasive growth from ground coverings like Kudzu, which is a rapidly-growing and damaging weed. The seedlings of the damaging weeds like Kudzu are being mixed into the wood that was washed away by the flood and being turned into mulch to be sold at a retail outlet near you.
You may agree that this is stupid as well. However, in mid-June after you spread mulch in your yard and you start to see unwanted weeds coming from the new mulch, you may think that the Yankee was on to something.
The lessons learned: Be on the lookout for balloons and ugly dresses, limit your tuna intake and examine your mulch.
Thank you for wasting 10 minutes of your time on this nonsense. I truly appreciate that and thanks for reading the News-Express.