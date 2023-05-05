We as a society have lost the notion of personal responsibility. The notion of giving an inch and taking a mile has been the new norm. And because of that, there is no wonder we are at political opposites.
Let me give you three examples how political agendas and politically correctness is ruining our country.
Last week, a piece of garbage was politely asked by his neighbor to stop firing his weapon. It was late and the neighbor’s child was sleeping. This guy goes into his house, gets ammo and walks to his neighbor’s house and executes five people.
This guy was deported several times and should have never been able to obtain guns let alone be in the country in the first place. But because we are a free country and the law was never enforced and because we have to treat people like humans beings regardless if they break the law many times, this animal was able to slaughter a family.
What’s worse is his family aided and abetted him. They protected this animal from the authorities. All those people need to be put to death. Period. They failed to use personal responsibility and now they need to pay the consequences.
Another example of taking freedoms too far and being politically correct happened last week when a teacher was allegedly found to have child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. Ironically, that guy was a teacher and girls’ volleyball coach at the independent school district years ago.
We may never know if there were issues here because the school, at risk of being sued for violating civil rights, can’t say anything ... yet. However, I’m sure once a through investigation is performed, the truth will prevail. And if that truth is consistent with the current charges, then there is something inherently wrong with the laws.
I have received comments from people who will not go on the record making serious allegations. Again, if that were true and the school was not allowed to blow the whistle because of protection of rights, we as a society have failed our children. If that happened, an inch was given and a mile taken, while children suffered.
Lastly, during the last fiscal court meeting, one commissioner made a motion that would allow some county employees to have the ability to take home county-owned vehicles. The motion failed, which is a good thing.
In the past this practice was prevalent in the county where the Good Ole Boy network was being flaunted by then magistrates. In yet another example of taking liberties too far, crooked officials used county vehicles for personal needs. Judge-Executive Ray Jones put a stop to that immediately and people were hacked off, but the taxpayers were spared liability and expense.
We have reported where former magistrates used mowers, vehicles and the county garages for their personal use at the taxpayers expense and they never thought twice about that. It was an abuse of power and lack of responsibility.
One former magistrate had a driver for his county-owned vehicle who was not a county employee. The liability for non-employees using county vehicles is too big. The costs associated with letting county employees use county vehicles for their own personal use is a financial burden that the taxpayers can’t afford and for which they shouldn’t be responsible.
Maybe in some rare cases taking a vehicle home is warranted, but for county employees to use county vehicles for their personal use at the expense of the taxpayers takes liberties too far. It happened before and will happen again — abuse of power.
Personal responsibility for our actions is an art that has been long lost.
