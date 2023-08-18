You want to know who's a buzzkill? Elon Musk is a buzzkill, that's who.
For years now, wiseguys like myself have had too much fun with twits and tweets and the Twitter they spring from. Although the number of actual tweets this twit has Twittered could fit in a pair of gloves, I've tossed a walk in closet of taunts its way over the years.
I like to call them twaunts. They could fill a twailor.
But I digress. Thanks to Elon, the days of being a-Twitter over a tweet are coming to an end. And I'm not talking about how it'll soon be out of business because he bought it while playing chicken with the board for twice its value and then ran off half his ad base because he's, you know, Elon Musk (rhymes with basspole).
No, the Twitterverse is collapsing and it's happening long before the platform's assets are transferred to Elon's tunnel boring company. It's been Xed. Make that MuskoXed. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter is now X.
Just X. What do you do with that?
Do you get on X and make an X? Or do you get on X and make a twext? a xeex? And how would you pronounce that?
Elon Musk has been obsessed with X for as long as he's been buying startups and taking credit for the invention. He was so obsessed with naming a financial technology company X.com that he was ousted from the board. It became Paypal.
His space technology company is called Space-X and Tesla, his electric vehicle company, has a Model X. He's now killed the iconic Twitter bird for a stylized X.
Think that dead Twitter bird might be the canary in the coal mine?
It's hard to say. What do I know, I'm just a wiseguy after all.
Don't get confused. The wiseguy I'm talking about is the same one the Three Stooges were referring to with the phrase "...o a wise guy nucnucnuc...". I'm not talking about the wise guy in the Godfather, Goodfellas and Rico sense. All my offers are refusable.
But since we're on the subject, there wasn't anything wise about the organized crime bunch just indicted in Georgia. Considering Rudy Guiliani made a name for himself taking down crime family bosses in the ‘80s with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), he should have recognized he was breaking it himself with his orange pal and their gang of loonies.
The interesting thing about the Georgia indictments is Michigan has already pressed charges against the fake electors put up by Trump there. Several other states are investigating fake electors. If charges are made against those electors, it's not a stretch to bring Rico charges against the same organization in each individual state.
Maybe Trump and his cronies should follow the lead of his buddy Elon and think about a rebrand. Truth-X has a certain ring to it.
Heck, maybe I ought to think about it myself. We've been Paddlin Upstream for a while now. I might be ready for some Paddlin XStream.