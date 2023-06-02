I'm about to get in way over my head. But this week I'm pondering the question of why bad things happen to good people.
Without specifics, it's a question driven by real circumstances within my adopted family. Tragedy came without warning and without explanation to some of the best people I know.
Now we're wondering why.
This question was the subject of a popular book from the 1980s called "When Bad Things Happen to Good People". It was written by a conservative rabbi who couched the answer within the judeo-christian framework.
Cliff's Notes version: God loves you and can help with your suffering but just can't stop evil. Best to stick with God anyway.
Without criticizing, the book speaks most clearly to those within the Judeo-Christian context. It certainly was very popular in that audience, although some conservative christians were offended by an explanation that included God being unable to stop evil. But many found peace within the covers and that is a good thing.
But for me, that answer is limited. There's a world of human beings who don't live the Judeo-Christian faith. They live by other faiths or by no faith at all.
Being fairly non-religious myself, "God works in mysterious ways" just doesn't cut it. I'd be more of a Christian Buddhist than any Judeo-Christian strain.
That makes me question religious framework. Religious frameworks preach exclusivity which leads to tribalism and the answer to this question needs to work for all humanity, not just "the chosen".
So we have to change the question from, “Why do bad things happen to good people?” to “Why do bad things happen to all people?” This question leads to the most honest answer.
Here's what I think.
There's a creator, probably, who set it all in motion. Life on earth and anywhere else sprung from that creative force. All the forces that make up existence require balance among the many forces in opposition. We simplify them as good and evil because we have tiny minds. We aren't the creator after all.
The yin/yang of Buddhism is the best visual representation of the balance these forces must maintain. Existence as we know it requires all the forces, not just the ones we like. There is light in darkness and there is darkness in light.
I don't think a creator planted the garden that sprouted humanity to watch the various sprouts bicker over what it is. I don't think the creator cares if we believe in it or not. Belief has absolutely zero with being a good person.
The suffering we all will live with is the cost of life. It comes blindly, it comes unevenly, it comes without prejudice. We all die one day.
The only relief for human suffering comes through love. Love from others and love from good works. I think that's the true message of every prophet that ever spun a religion. Read the red letters!
So I think the creator can live with God is love. I think the love that comes from family and friends will bring relief to my family members. Is there anything more divine than that?
Now, can someone please throw me a rope?